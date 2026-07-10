Vivo X Fold 6 was launched in June with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset and a 7,000mAh battery. The book-style foldable smartphone, at the moment, is exclusive to the Chinese market, but just like its predecessors, Vivo is expected to launch it outside the Chinese market. This global launch will likely happen sooner rather than later, as the Vivo X Fold 6 has appeared on an Indonesian certification site. The Vivo X Fold 6 has a Zeiss-tuned rear camera setup and an 8.02-inch foldable screen.

Vivo X Fold 6 Global Variant Bears the Model Number V2559

Spotted by Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), the Vivo X Fold 6 is now listed on the SDPPI certification database with model number V2559. The listing does not provide any information on the handset's specifications, but it suggests it will launch in global markets soon.

The V2559 previously appeared in Europe's EEC certification, but it does not include the model number. On the note of the specifications, the Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to have identical features as its Chinese variant. The latter was released in June with an initial price tag of CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,11,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. In China, it is offered in Blue Hole, Polar Night, and Salt Lake (translated from Chinese) shades.

Vivo X Fold 6 was launched with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 Fold. It has an 8.02-inch AMOLED inner display and a 6.51-inch cover screen. It has IP58 + IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

The foldable has a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel main sensor and two 50-Megapixel sensors. It also features two 20-megapixel selfie cameras. The Vivo X Fold 6 houses a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

Previous rumours claimed that the Vivo X Fold 6 will launch in india in October and will be priced above Rs. 1,05,000.