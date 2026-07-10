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Laptops for Students in 2026: Top Picks for Every Category

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 10 July 2026 11:10 IST
Laptops for Students in 2026: Top Picks for Every Category
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Something new is happening with laptops this year. AI is no longer a browser tab, it lives inside the machine itself. From summarising lecture notes to editing project videos in minutes, AI-enabled laptops save you hours every week. But with so many options, picking the right fit can wear you out. At Reliance Digital, the Boot Up India campaign is on. Below are 10 picks for every kind of student, from gamers and creators to assignment hustlers. Time to AI-Fy your future.

Top Gaming Laptop: Asus TUF Gaming F16

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Late night gaming with a 9am submission next day? The Asus TUF Gaming F16 handles both. Its Intel Core 5 210H and 4GB Nvidia graphics push modern titles smoothly, while 16GB RAM lets you switch between your game and assignment tabs without any drama. The 16-inch Full HD screen keeps every headshot sharp. Farming XP or finishing an essay, this one has your back.

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Top AI Laptop: HP 15 FD2094TU

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Deadlines back to back? The HP 15 makes AI actually useful in your daily routine. Its Intel Core Ultra 5 225U runs Copilot right on the device, so you can summarise readings and clean up notes fast. 24GB RAM keeps twenty tabs open, and the 15.6-inch Full HD display in Natural Silver goes easy on tired eyes. Study smarter, submit faster.

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Top Content Creation Laptop: Apple MacBook Pro M4

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Editing reels for the college fest? Designing posters for your society? The MacBook Pro M4 turns creative work into something you enjoy. Its 10-core Apple M4 chip breezes through Final Cut, Photoshop, and Logic Pro. The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display shows colours the way you meant them. With easy EMI options at Reliance Digital, this premium pick still fits your monthly plan. Your side hustle just got a real machine.

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Top Compact Laptop Under Rs. 50,000: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

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Your first laptop should not empty your parents' wallet. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 keeps it affordable without cutting corners. Its Intel Core i3-1305U with 8GB RAM handles Zoom classes, Word docs and research tabs without fuss. Windows 11 Home and MS Office Home 2024 come preloaded, so you start your first assignment on day one. The 15.6-inch Full HD display in Arctic Grey stays easy on the eyes. A smart first step into college life.

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Top Productivity Laptop: Apple MacBook Air M5

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One laptop, one bag, the entire semester. The MacBook Air M5 is for the student who moves fast and hates charging every hour. The new Apple M5 chip and 16GB RAM keep everything quick, while the 1TB SSD holds every note and film you drop into it. The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina screen stays sharp all day. Got an old laptop? Trade it in at Reliance Digital and knock at least Rs. 5,000 off. Light bag, long days sorted.

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Top Laptop for Working Professionals: Dell DC15255

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Interning at a startup while finishing your final year? The Dell DC15255 fits that grind. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 8GB RAM keeps Slack, Excel, and team calls running together. The 512GB SSD holds every version of every deck. Windows 11 with MS Office Home and Student 2024 is ready on day one. The 15.6-inch Full HD screen looks the part in client meetings. Dependable machine for the dependable intern.

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Top Laptop Under Rs. 1 Lakh: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5

 

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Premium performance without a six-figure bill. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 makes that possible for engineering, design, and finance students. Its Intel Core Ultra 5 225H handles CAD, Adobe, and heavy Excel sheets without stalling. 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Intel Arc 130T graphics give you room to grow through your entire course. Use a leading bank card at checkout for up to Rs. 15,000 off. Real value, real muscle.

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Top Laptop for Classes: Acer AL15-52H

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Back to back lectures, then a group meeting, then coding due by midnight. The Acer AL15-52H handles that entire day without slowing down. Its Intel Core 5 210H with 16GB RAM keeps Zoom, Word, Excel, and beginner coding tools running side by side. 512GB storage holds every semester of notes, and the 15.6-inch Full HD screen makes group calls easy to follow. Your classroom companion, day in and day out.

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Top Slim Laptop: Samsung Galaxy Book5

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Class in the morning, cafe in the afternoon, hostel by night. The Galaxy Book5 travels with you without weighing your bag down. Its Intel Core Ultra 5 225U runs AI features on device, so you can pull quick summaries between classes. 16GB RAM and 512GB storage handle research, assignments and downloads with ease. It also pairs with your Samsung phone through Galaxy ecosystem apps, so notes typed on your phone land straight on your laptop. Slim, smart, and always in sync.

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Top Touchscreen Laptop: Dell DC15250

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Diagrams straight from your fingertips, PDFs marked up like on paper. The Dell DC15250 makes the touchscreen actually useful. The Intel Core i5-1334U with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD keeps every app quick, whether you are sketching in class or drafting an assignment. Windows 11 and MS Office HS 2021 come built in, plus 15 months of McAfee to keep your work safe. Tap, draw, submit, repeat.

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Why Reliance Digital is the Place to Buy

Picking the right laptop is half the job. Buying it without stress is the other half. The Boot Up India campaign at Reliance Digital has your back on both. You get a free 2-year extra warranty on top of the brand warranty, so your laptop keeps up with you from first year to final placement. Trading in your old one? That is a guaranteed Rs. 5,000 minimum off. Paying with a leading bank card can save you up to Rs. 15,000 more, and easy EMI plans break the cost into numbers your monthly budget can handle. Walk into a Reliance Digital store or open the website. It is time to AI-Fy your future.

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Further reading: Laptops
Government Removes Import Duty on Some Electronics, Smartphone Parts

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