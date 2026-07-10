HMD has reportedly launched the HMD Arc 2 in Thailand as its latest entry-level smartphone. The new model succeeds the HMD Arc that debuted in 2024 and introduces the Unisoc T603 chipset as its key upgrade while retaining most of the hardware from its predecessor. The smartphone continues to target the budget segment with Android 14 Go Edition, a 5,000mAh battery and a single rear camera. According to a report, the new chipset replaces the older Unisoc SC9863A and is built on a 12nm process with clock speeds of up to 1.8GHz.

HMD Arc 2 Price, Availability

As per a report by NokiaMob, the HMD Arc 2 will be priced at THB 2,290 (roughly Rs. 6,500) for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 4GB + 128GB model will cost THB 2,990 (roughly Rs. 8,600).

The handset is said to be available in Dark Blue and Golden Beige colour options. It is expected to go on sale in Thailand from July 20. The report adds that HMD has not yet announced plans to launch the smartphone in other markets.

HMD Arc 2 Features, Specifications

The HMD Arc 2 reportedly sports a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by a Unisoc T603 chipset built on a 12nm process with a clock speed of up to 1.8GHz, paired with 4GB of RAM.

The report states that the HMD Arc 2 handset comes in 64GB and 128GB storage variants, with support for storage expansion via a MicroSD card. It is also said to run on Android 14 Go Edition out of the box.

For photography, the HMD Arc 2 smartphone reportedly features a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera housed in a water drop-style notch.

According to the report, the HMD Arc 2 includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. The report further suggests that the handset retains the overall design of the original HMD Arc.