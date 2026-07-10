Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has become the series' biggest launch on Steam on the day of its release. The Black Flag remake released on July 9 and reached nearly 100,000 peak concurrent players on Steam within hours, indicating a much bigger launch on PC than any previous game in the long-running series.

As per SteamDB charts, Black Flag Resynced hit 99,451 peak concurrent players on Steam at launch. Nearly 50,000 players are in the game at the time of writing. The player count is likely to grow over the weekend.

Ubisoft has not yet shared a sales figure for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, but the PC player count on Steam has already left previous games in the series behind.

Assassin's Creed Games on Steam

For comparison, last year's Assassin's Creed Shadows peaked at just under 65,000 concurrent players on Steam. The only other AC title with a comparable peak concurrent player count on Steam is Assassin's Creed Odyssey, with just over 62,000 players.

Today, we raise the Black Flag again. 🏴‍☠️



Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is OUT NOW on all platforms 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ixO4kDa7g6 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 9, 2026

Not all Assassin's Creed titles have launched day one on Steam. Previously, Ubisoft released its games on the Ubisoft Connect launcher on PC first before bringing them to Valve's storefront. Assassin's Creed Shadows marked the return of new Ubisoft releases on Steam day one.

While Steam likely forms the biggest chunk of players on PC, Black Flag Resynced is also available on Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft store. A major portion of the player base is likely on consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is a full remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, featuring enhanced graphics, overhauled combat and gameplay, a new dynamic weather system, and new story missions. Black Flag Resynced tells the story of Edward Kenway, a Welsh pirate in the West Indies who gets involved in the age-old conflict between templars and assassins.

The game released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on July 9.