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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Becomes Biggest Steam Launch in Series' History

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has reached nearly 100,000 peak concurrent players on Steam at launch.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 July 2026 11:57 IST
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Becomes Biggest Steam Launch in Series' History

Photo Credit: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is a full remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, featuring enhan

Assassin's Creed Black Resynced launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X

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Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is a solo pirate adventure
  • Black Flag Resynced comes with enhanced graphics and overhauled combat
  • The game is available on Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft store on PC
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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has become the series' biggest launch on Steam on the day of its release. The Black Flag remake released on July 9 and reached nearly 100,000 peak concurrent players on Steam within hours, indicating a much bigger launch on PC than any previous game in the long-running series.

As per SteamDB charts, Black Flag Resynced hit 99,451 peak concurrent players on Steam at launch. Nearly 50,000 players are in the game at the time of writing. The player count is likely to grow over the weekend.

Ubisoft has not yet shared a sales figure for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, but the PC player count on Steam has already left previous games in the series behind.

Assassin's Creed Games on Steam

For comparison, last year's Assassin's Creed Shadows peaked at just under 65,000 concurrent players on Steam. The only other AC title with a comparable peak concurrent player count on Steam is Assassin's Creed Odyssey, with just over 62,000 players.

Not all Assassin's Creed titles have launched day one on Steam. Previously, Ubisoft released its games on the Ubisoft Connect launcher on PC first before bringing them to Valve's storefront. Assassin's Creed Shadows marked the return of new Ubisoft releases on Steam day one.

While Steam likely forms the biggest chunk of players on PC, Black Flag Resynced is also available on Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft store. A major portion of the player base is likely on consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is a full remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, featuring enhanced graphics, overhauled combat and gameplay, a new dynamic weather system, and new story missions. Black Flag Resynced tells the story of Edward Kenway, a Welsh pirate in the West Indies who gets involved in the age-old conflict between templars and assassins.

The game released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on July 9.

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Further reading: Assassins Creed Black Flag Resynced, Black Flag Resynced, Assassins Creed, Ubisoft, Steam, Black Flag Remake
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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