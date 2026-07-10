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Netflix for Free? Some Users Are Getting a 30-Day Trial Subscription Offer: Here’s How to Check

Netflix says the free trial option will automatically appear during sign-up if the user’s account, device, and location qualify.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 July 2026 08:54 IST
Netflix for Free? Some Users Are Getting a 30-Day Trial Subscription Offer: Here’s How to Check

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Thibault Penin

Netflix discontinued its 30-day free trial globally around 2020

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Highlights
  • Some users are getting a 30-day free trial when signing up for Netflix
  • The company has confirmed its availability in select countries
  • Netflix discontinued its 30-day free trial globally around 2020
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Netflix appears to be quietly bringing back one of its most popular sign-up benefits. In recent days, several users across the world have reported receiving a complimentary subscription to the streaming service when signing up for a new account. The move, which the company has already confirmed, comes almost six years after Netflix stopped offering free trials, allowing new users to explore its catalogue of films and shows.

Netflix Free Trial

Eligible new members in select countries are being offered a free trial of the streaming service, Netflix has confirmed. According to the company's Help Centre, the free trial option will automatically appear during sign-up if the user's account, device, and location qualify. If they do not see the offer, it simply means that their account is not currently eligible.

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While Netflix did not specifically announce its return to India, Gadgets 360 verified that a "Try 30 days for ₹0" offer appeared when creating a new Netflix account with a new email address.

Reports suggest that trial durations may not be consistent across all accounts. While some users are seeing a 30-day free trial, others have reported receiving a 15-day trial offer instead. This suggests that the company could be opting for an A/B testing approach, where different users receive different promotional offers.

Netflix, notably, discontinued its 30-day free trial globally around 2020 after offering it for several years. With this move, the company could be evaluating whether bringing back free trials could encourage more people to subscribe to the streaming service.

How to Check if You Can Claim Free Netflix Trial

  1. Visit the Netflix website or download the Netflix app.
  2. Create a new Netflix account using an email address that has not been used previously.
  3. During the sign-up process, look for the "Try 30 days for ₹0" or "15-day free trial" offer.
  4. Select your preferred subscription plan.
  5. Add a valid payment method, such as a debit card, credit card, or supported UPI payment option.
  6. Complete the registration process.
  7. Start streaming immediately without being charged during the trial period.

Users should note that Netflix enables AutoPay by default, which means the selected plan will automatically renew and your payment method will be charged unless you cancel your subscription before the trial expires.

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Further reading: Netflix, Netflix free trial
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

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