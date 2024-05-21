Microsoft unveiled Copilot+ PCs, a new class of Windows PCs powered by artificial intelligence (AI) at its Surface and AI event on Monday. Calling it “the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever built”, the Windows maker highlighted that these computers will feature a special chipset capable of more than 40 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Further, these PCs will also offer new AI features such as Recall and Cocreate, as well as integration of third-party apps leveraging AI such as Adobe and CapCut.

Copilot+ PCs are part of Microsoft's AI PC vision and are essentially PC operating systems that allow OEMs to bring out the full potential of the hardware in place to support AI features. This class of PCs will come with specific hardware requirements. In its announcement post, the Windows maker revealed that Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung have all partnered to launch Copilot+ PCs starting June 18. Microsoft will also introduce new Surface devices under this class.

So, what is new with Copilot+ PCs? Microsoft said these devices will get a new AI-powered Recall feature. Recall lets users visually check their usage history. Users will be able to scroll through a toggle bar to chronologically sift through their timeline as files, folders, and websites appear underneath in a preview box. The company said, “Copilot+ PCs organise information like we do – based on relationships and associations unique to each of our individual experiences.”

Another new feature is Cocreate, a tool for digital art creators, that is available within Paint and Photos. In Paint, as the user draws an image, the AI will also generate a visually similar image taking cues from the user. The user can go to the AI-drawn image and refine it with text prompts.

In Photos, users can restyle and edit images with AI. Apart from this, Microsoft is also collaborating with third-party apps such as Adobe, CapCut, DaVinci Resolve Studio, Cephable, LiquidText, and more to integrate AI features. Microsoft will also offer access to Copilot, Live Captions, and other AI features announced previously, in these computer systems.

Microsoft also revealed a range of new Copilot+ PCs that will soon be launched to the public. These include Acer's Swift 14 AI, Asus Vivobook S 15, Dell's XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus, Inspiron 14, Latitude 7455, and Latitude 5455, HP's OmniBook X AI PC and EliteBook Ultra G1q AI PC, and Lenovo's Yoga Slim 7x. Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 Edge, which will be launched on June 18, will also be classified as a Copilot+ PC.

Microsoft also introduced new consumer-focused Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, which will become the company's first-ever Copilot+ PCs. These will also be launched on June 18.

