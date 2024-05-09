Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Copilot AI Chatbot to Get New Features, Will Complete and Rewrite User Prompts

Microsoft Copilot AI Chatbot to Get New Features, Will Complete and Rewrite User Prompts

Microsoft is also planning to add a catch-up feature that will show personal insights based on recent activity.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2024 17:48 IST
Microsoft Copilot AI Chatbot to Get New Features, Will Complete and Rewrite User Prompts

Photo Credit: Microsoft

These new AI features will be available for Copilot for Microsoft 365 users

Highlights
  • The auto-complete feature will show suggestions to complete the prompt
  • Copilot’s rewrite feature improves the prompt to make it more elaborate
  • Microsoft plans to introduce these features in the coming months
Advertisement

Microsoft will soon introduce new artificial intelligence (AI) features that will help users who struggle with writing prompts or getting the desired result from its Copilot chatbot in one go. On Wednesday, the tech giant announced that it is working on several new features all designed to assist in improving Copilot results. These features include auto-complete, rewrite, and catch-up. Additionally, it is also working on a Copilot Lab feature that will help organisations get tailor-made prompts for their specific work needs.

In a blog post made by Microsoft and its subsidiary LinkedIn, the companies highlighted how AI has impacted the workspace. The post shared various reports and statistics highlighting how AI is creating new jobs, and pushing professionals towards upskilling and switching jobs to enter the AI space. It also mentioned several new features the tech giant was working on which targeted at those who struggle with writing prompts.

Elaborating on the problem, Microsoft said, “For many, staring down that empty prompt box feels like facing a blank page: Where should I even start? Today, we're announcing Copilot for Microsoft 365 innovations to help our customers answer that question.”

The first feature is auto-complete. This feature will allow Copilot to show suggestions to complete a prompt. For example, if a user types “summarise”, the chatbot will show “last ten emails” and several other suggestions. The user can then pick one of them and quickly get to the result. Another such feature is called rewrite. This is aimed at those who struggle to get the desired result in the first iteration and write multiple follow-up prompts to fine-tune Copilot's response.

Copilot will get a new button for rewriting prompts and once the user has written a basic description of what they want, it will modify it to add more details, specific instructions, and elaboration to help the AI get the right context. Finally, there is a catch-up feature. It is a new chat interface that will show users personal insights based on their recent activity. It will also show recommendations. For instance, if there is a meeting coming up, the chatbot will suggest the user go through the notes. These features will be available to the paid users of Microsoft 365 in the coming months.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Copilot, AI, Artificial intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Elon Musk's Neuralink Says Implant Had Issues After First Human Surgery
SocialFi Is the New Buzzword in Web3 World, Here’s What We Know About It

Related Stories

Microsoft Copilot AI Chatbot to Get New Features, Will Complete and Rewrite User Prompts
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ With Up to 50dB ANC Debut in India: See Price
  2. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (3rd Gen) Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Nokia 3210 Debuts With New Colours, 4G Connectivity for 25th Anniversary
  4. Tecno Camon 30 Series With Sony Lytia Camera to Launch Soon in India
  5. Realme GT Neo 6 Debuts With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC : See Price
  6. Realme GT 6T Confirmed to Debut in India Later This Month With This SoC
  7. Google Rolls Out Android 14 May Security Update, Fixes Pixel 8 Camera Bug
  8. Xiaomi Mix Flip, Mix Fold 4 Camera Details Leaked; Launch Timeline Tipped
  9. CMF Phone 1 Could Be Way Cheaper Than Nothing Phone 2a
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Price Leaked; Tipped to Come in Three Colourways
  2. Microsoft Copilot AI Chatbot to Get New Features, Will Complete and Rewrite User Prompts
  3. Tecno Camon 30 Series India Launch Officially Teased; Confirmed to Feature Sony Cameras
  4. Android 15 Might Allow Third-Party Camera Apps to Offer Improved Video Stabilisation
  5. Elon Musk's Neuralink Says Implant Had Issues After First Human Surgery
  6. Sennheiser Accentum TWS With Up to 28 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme GT Neo 6 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Government to Delay Digital Payments Market Share Cap, Helping Walmart-Backed PhonePe, Google Pay
  9. Instagram Testing Support for Cross-Posting Images to Threads: Report
  10. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K With Support for More than 12,000 Apps Debuts in India: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »