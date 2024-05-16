Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Plans to Bring More Xbox Games to PS5 As Part of 'Latutude' Plan: Report

Microsoft Plans to Bring More Xbox Games to PS5 As Part of 'Latutude' Plan: Report

Microsoft has already released Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Grounded and Sea of Thieves on rival consoles from Sony and Nintendo.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 May 2024 19:16 IST
Microsoft Plans to Bring More Xbox Games to PS5 As Part of 'Latutude' Plan: Report

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

More upcoming Xbox games are reportedly in development for PlayStation

Highlights
  • Microsoft shut down three game studios last week
  • Xbox is set to hold a games showcase event next month
  • Microsoft acquired Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard last year
Advertisement

Microsoft had announced in February that it would bring four of its exclusive Xbox titles to rival platforms from Sony and Nintendo. It seems the company is not stopping with its four first-party games coming to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. A new report claims that the Xbox parent intends to make a multi-platform push for more of its games. Under the plan, internally codenamed “Latitude,” more upcoming first-party Xbox titles are said to be in development for the PS5.

The Windows Central report didn't name any Xbox titles planned for a PS5 release, but it claimed the titles were “potentially obvious games” that one would expect to release on rival platforms. “More upcoming Microsoft-owned games slated for PlayStation are already being developed,” the report said.

While announcing its plan to release some of its exclusive titles on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch in February, Microsoft had sought to draw a line, confirming that its biggest exclusive titles like Bethesda's Starfield and the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would not release on PS5. The new report, however, said that Microsoft was ready to consider a more unrestricted approach towards launching its games on rival platforms. “... Microsoft is pushing for no "red line" for what games could come to PlayStation, and it all revolves around Satya Nadella and CFO Amy Hood's mandate to increase every department's margins,” the report claimed.

Even as the company is working on plans to bring more games to Sony and Nintendo consoles, “Latitude” isn't without internal contention. The report said that the plan has sparked debate and unease at Microsoft, with looming questions over its merits.

As part of its announcement early this year, Microsoft has already released Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Grounded and Sea of Thieves on rival consoles, indicating a shift in its strategy towards exclusivity. Announcing more upcoming games for PS5 and Nintendo Switch would cement that shift towards finding new players for its games beyond its own Xbox ecosystem.

Microsoft's gaming division added considerable muscle last year with the $69 billion acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard, but Xbox has struggled to see the fruits of its expanding roster of studios. Last week, the company announced it was shutting down three of its studios and absorbing another one into an existing team as part of its plan to shift focus on to its “priority games.” Hi-Fi Rush maker Tango Gameworks, Redfall developer Arkane Austin and Alpha Dog Games, makers of the mobile game Mighty Doom, were closed, while Roundhouse Studios, which also contributed to Redfall development, was absorbed by ZeniMax Online Studios.

Following the shutdowns, a report from Bloomberg claimed that Microsoft was planning more cuts at Xbox and the company had begun offering voluntary severance agreements to producers, quality assurance testers and other staff at Bethesda parent ZeniMax.

Microsoft is yet to make an official statement on the studio closures and reported cuts, but the company is set to hold an Xbox Games Showcase event on June 9, where it will reveal its upcoming lineup of exclusive and third-party titles.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xbox, Microsoft, PS5, Sony, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Apple Prevents $1.8 Billion Worth Fraudulent Transactions on the App Store in 2023

Related Stories

Microsoft Plans to Bring More Xbox Games to PS5 As Part of 'Latutude' Plan: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched in India
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Max Spotted in Leaked Images, Could Be Larger This Year
  3. iQoo Z9x 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Chip Debuts in India: See Price
  4. iQoo Z9x First Impressions
  5. CMF Watch Pro 2 May Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on BIS
  6. Vivo Y200 Pro 5G Design Teased, to Launch in India Soon
  7. Sony Xperia 1 VI, Xperia 10 VI With Snapdragon Chipsets Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Android 15 Beta 2 With Private Space, Advanced Anti-Theft Protection and More Released
  2. Android 15 Beta 2 Rolling Out Now: Check New List of Eligible Phones
  3. Microsoft Plans to Bring More Xbox Games to PS5 As Part of 'Latutude' Plan: Report
  4. Vivo Y200 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India on May 21; Confirmed to Run on Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
  5. Apple Prevents $1.8 Billion Worth Fraudulent Transactions on the App Store in 2023
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Firmware Details, EU Model Number Leak Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  7. Acerpure Smart TVs With Google TV, Up to 4K Display Launched in India
  8. Apple Announces New AI and ML Powered Eye Tracking and Music Haptics Accessibility Features
  9. Humanity Protocol Raises $30 Million as Blockchain-Based Digital ID Startup Hits Unicorn Status
  10. Square Enix Says Sales of AAA Games Like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Final Fantasy XVI Fell Short of Expectations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »