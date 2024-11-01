Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Recall Feature for Copilot+ PCs Delayed Once Again to December

Microsoft Recall Feature for Copilot+ PCs Delayed Once Again to December

Windows Insiders were scheduled to get access to the Recall feature in October, but Microsoft says it needs more time to work on the upcoming feature.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 1 November 2024 15:40 IST
Microsoft Recall Feature for Copilot+ PCs Delayed Once Again to December

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Recall is only expected to arrive on Windows Insiders by December

Highlights
  • Microsoft missed its October release schedile for the Recall feature
  • The Recall feature takes screenshots of a user's activity
  • The feature has received several changes on the security, privacy front
Advertisement

Microsoft Recall — the company's upcoming feature for Copilot+ PCs — is facing yet another delay. The Redmond company was expected to roll out its Recall feature to Windows Insiders last month. However, it is unlikely to be available for another couple of months, according to the company. The feature is designed to run on Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs and captures screenshots of user activity, and it has faced a lot of criticism since it was first announced, due to privacy and security concerns.

Senior Product Manager Brandon LeBlanc confirmed to The Verge that the Recall feature will only roll out to Windows Insiders program members by December. "To ensure we deliver on these important updates, we're taking additional time to refine the experience before previewing it with Windows Insiders,” the executive told the publication.

What is Microsoft's Recall Feature?

Originally announced in May, the new Recall feature is an AI feature designed to run only on Copilot+ PCs. It can help users find things on their computer by taking screenshots of all their activities and allowing them to search the contents of that screenshot at a later date. The announcement of the feature was met with intense criticism from privacy advocates and security experts, who pointed out several flaws with the initial version of Recall.

After the backlash, Microsoft halted its plans to roll out Recall to Windows Insiders testers in June and revealed that it would arrive in October instead. Since then, the company has announced several sweeping changes to the Recall feature that are designed to improve its security.

For example, Recall for Windows will now store encrypted data, and the encryption keys are protected via the CPU's trusted platform module (TPM). Microsoft says that the feature can only be used inside a secure environment, in order to protect user data from being accessed by other users.

Microsoft has also made some changes to Recall, in order to protect user data from being compromised by malware — the feature will include anti-hammering and rate limiting measures. Meanwhile, access to Recall and the feature's settings can only be unlocked using Windows Hello authentication, with a PIN as a fallback method.

The company has also clarified that Recall will be opt-in for all users with a Copilot+ PC and that it can be completely removed. If the feature is rolled out to Windows Insiders by December, we can expect Microsoft to finally release it for all Copilot+ PC owners over the next year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft Recall, Recall, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Microsoft, Copilot Plus PCs, Copilot
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Was 'Biggest Call of Duty Release Ever', Set Day One Game Pass Record

Related Stories

Microsoft Recall Feature for Copilot+ PCs Delayed Once Again to December
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 9 Key Features Leak Ahead of Launch; to Offer 185Hz Display
  2. Microsoft Delays Its Recall Feature Once Again: Here's When It May Arrive
  3. Redmi Band 3 With 1.47-inch Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched
  4. Google Confirms Early Android 16 Release, Second Minor Update to Follow
  5. Indonesia Bans Sales of Google Phones Days After Blocking iPhone 16
  6. Gopichand's Viswam is Coming to Amazon Prime for Diwali
  7. WhatsApp Rolling Out Custom Lists Feature to All Users Globally
#Latest Stories
  1. Indonesia Bans Sales of Google Phones Days After Blocking Apple's iPhone 16
  2. ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode Rolled Out to macOS and Windows Desktop Apps
  3. Microsoft Recall Feature for Copilot+ PCs Delayed Once Again to December
  4. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Was 'Biggest Call of Duty Release Ever', Set Day One Game Pass Record
  5. WhatsApp Rolling Out Custom Lists Feature to All Users Globally
  6. iPhone 17 Series to Be Equipped With Apple's Own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Chips: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Anthropic Releases Claude Desktop App for Mac and Windows in Beta
  8. Asus ROG Phone 9 Design, Key Features Leaked Ahead of November 19 Launch
  9. PS Plus Monthly Games for November Include Hot Wheels Unleashed 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Death Note Killer Within
  10. OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Search AI-Powered Web Search to Take On Google’s AI Overviews, Perplexity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »