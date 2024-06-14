Microsoft is delaying the release of its Recall feature, and it will not be available when the first Copilot+ PCs hit the market on June 18. The tech giant introduced Recall, an artificial intelligence (AI) feature that tracks and shows the user history on the device using periodically captured snapshots, at last month's Microsoft Surface and AI event. However, the feature faced criticism from online communities due to security vulnerabilities and lack of an opt-in system. Last week, the company announced several improvements to address the issues.

AI-Powered Recall gets delayed

Adding an update to last week's blog post about the improvements added to Recall, Microsoft said that instead of shipping the feature directly to all users with a Copilot+ PC, it will now first be previewed in the Windows Insider Program (WIP) in the coming weeks. After the public beta testing and incorporating the feedback, the feature will be released to all Copilot+ PCs in preview mode.

“We are adjusting the release model for Recall to leverage the expertise of the Windows Insider community to ensure the experience meets our high standards for quality and security. This decision is rooted in our commitment to providing a trusted, secure and robust experience for all customers and to seek additional feedback prior to making the feature available to all Copilot+ PC users,” Microsoft added.

Notably, the Windows maker addressed the criticism of the feature and made several changes to how the feature works. The AI-powered Recall was made entirely opt-in, with a screen explicitly requiring the user's consent before it gets activated. The feature was also integrated with the Windows Hello security feature, which requires either biometric authentication or a separate PIN code. Additionally, the tech giant said the device will require a “proof of presence” to view the timeline and search in Recall.

Further, a second layer of encryption to the feature's search index database is also being added to protect it from bad actors. However, it now appears that Microsoft wants to take more time to test the feature within the WIP community, before releasing it globally. According to a report by The Verge, the Recall feature was developed in secrecy and it was not tested publicly before the announcement was made at the Surface event. The company is likely rectifying its mistakes with this move.

