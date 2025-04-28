Microsoft unveiled three new artificial intelligence (AI) features for Copilot+ PCs on Friday. These new features are part of the company's preview update for April 2025, with a plan to be rolled out to all users next month. Among them, the Redmond-based tech giant is finally rolling out Recall, an AI feature that takes periodic screenshots of the device to help users recall what they were doing during their last session. The company is also rolling out an improved version of Windows search and a new Click to Do feature.

Microsoft Is Adding Three New AI Features to Copilot+ PCs

In a Windows blog post, the tech giant announced the release of Recall, improved Windows search, and Click to Do to Copilot+ PCs. These features will be made available to all Copilot+ PCs branded computers, powered by Snapdragon, Intel, and AMD. To begin with, these features are being released as a part of the April 2025 Windows non-security preview update. The company plans to ship the features to consumers widely in May.

Recall was first unveiled in May 2024 as an AI-powered on-device search history tracking feature. It takes continuous screenshots of the on-screen content to help users find where they left off a task during the last session. Soon after its unveiling, several security experts raised concerns over user privacy and data security.

Over the last year, the company says it has reworked the tool and added various security features. Microsoft also made the AI experience opt-in. The new version of Recall was first shipped to Windows Insiders in November 2024, and it is now rolling out to more users.

Another new AI feature coming to Copilot+ PCs is the improved Windows search. With this, the search box in File Explorer, the Windows Search box or Settings will now support natural language queries. This means users can describe what they're looking for without using file name, creation date, or keywords, and Copilot will be able to find it.

Microsoft's new Click to Do feature

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The company is also releasing Click to Do, a new AI feature that offers contextual actions based on what's on the user's screen. The feature works with text and images, and can perform actions such as summarising, rewriting and copying text or images.

The tool also offers a one-click option to remove objects in images, even when they're part of a PDF file. To access Click to Do, users need to press the Windows key + left click on the mouse or the trackpad.