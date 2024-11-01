Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Was 'Biggest Call of Duty Release Ever', Set Day One Game Pass Record

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Was 'Biggest Call of Duty Release Ever', Set Day One Game Pass Record

Black Ops 6's PlayStation and Steam unit sales were up over 60 percent year-over-year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 November 2024 15:28 IST
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Was 'Biggest Call of Duty Release Ever', Set Day One Game Pass Record

Photo Credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 released October 25 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X

Highlights
  • Black Ops 6 was available on Xbox Game Pass at launch
  • The game set a record for Game Pass subscriber additions on launch day
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 set day one and opening weekend player records
Advertisement

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has become the biggest Call of Duty release ever, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Tuesday at the company's first-quarter earnings call for FY 2025. The latest instalment in the popular first-person military shooter franchise set a record for day one players as unit sales on both PlayStation and Steam were up over 60 percent year-over-year compared to last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Nadella said. Black Ops 6 launched October 25 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

Biggest Call of Duty Launch Ever

Nadella, who reported upbeat first-quarter results for Microsoft — with a 14 percent YoY jump in operating income on the back of cloud growth — to investors at the earnings call, also confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launching on Xbox Game Pass had set a record for subscriber additions on launch day for a title on the service. “This speaks to our strategy of meeting gamers where they are by enabling them to play more games across the screens they spend their time on.” the Micrsoft CEO said during the call.

At the earnings call, Microsoft CFO Amy Hood also weighed in on Black Ops 6 launch. “There are two things about the launch that are different than the Call of Duty launch a year ago where revenue was mostly recognized in the quarter of purchase,” Hood said. “First, the game is available on Game Pass so for players who play through Game Pass, the subscription revenue is recognized over time. Second, the game requires an online connection to play so even for players who purchase the standalone game, revenue recognition will also occur ratably over time.”

The outlook for Microsoft's overall gaming division, however, wasn't as upbeat. Hood said the company expected gaming revenue to decline in the high single digits due to hardware. “We expect Xbox content and services revenue growth to be relatively flat,” she added.

Black Ops 6 became the first Call of Duty title to launch on Game Pass day one. While unit sales figures are unavailable, the game has had a successful launch across platforms. Activision confirmed Thursday that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch had set new records for day one and opening weekend, topping franchise figures for total players, hours played and total matches.

The game has attracted a sizeable player base on Steam, according to SteamDB charts. The Call of Duty app, required to access Black Ops 6 content, has seen a peak of over 300,000 concurrent players on Steam since the game launched. Over 102,000 players are in the game at the time of writing.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Call of Duty Black Ops 6, Black Ops 6, Call of Duty, Microsoft, Microsoft Earnings, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass, Activision
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
WhatsApp Rolling Out Custom Lists Feature to All Users Globally

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Was 'Biggest Call of Duty Release Ever', Set Day One Game Pass Record
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Band 3 With 1.47-inch Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched
  2. Google Confirms Early Android 16 Release, Second Minor Update to Follow
  3. OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  4. WhatsApp Rolling Out Custom Lists Feature to All Users Globally
  5. Gopichand's Viswam is Coming to Amazon Prime for Diwali
  6. Poco F7 Pro, F7 Ultra Key Specifications Surface Online
  7. ChatGPT Getting a New Web Search to Take on Google Search, Perplexity
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Was 'Biggest Call of Duty Release Ever', Set Day One Game Pass Record
  2. WhatsApp Rolling Out Custom Lists Feature to All Users Globally
  3. iPhone 17 Series to Be Equipped With Apple's Own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Chips: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Anthropic Releases Claude Desktop App for Mac and Windows in Beta
  5. Asus ROG Phone 9 Design, Key Features Leaked Ahead of November 19 Launch
  6. PS Plus Monthly Games for November Include Hot Wheels Unleashed 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Death Note Killer Within
  7. OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Search AI-Powered Web Search to Take On Google’s AI Overviews, Perplexity
  8. Google Confirms Early Android 16 Release Timeline, Second Minor Android Update to Follow
  9. Redmi Band 3 With 1.47-inch Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim to Debut in 2025, Could Rival Purported iPhone 17 Air: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »