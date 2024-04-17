Technology News
  World's First AI Influencer Pageant 'Miss AI' Announced; Judging Criteria and Prizes Revealed

The World AI Creator Awards will distribute prizes worth $20,000 as part of the AI pageant.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2024 18:10 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Fineas Gavre

The winners of Miss AI will be decided on the participants’ beauty, tech, and social clout

Highlights
  • The online ceremony is said to be held later this month
  • The winners of Miss AI will be declared on May 10
  • The competition features two AI influencers as judges
Miss AI, the world's first beauty pageant contest to judge the best artificial intelligence (AI) models and influencers, has been announced. The competition is being held by the World AI Creator Awards (WAIC) and aims to recognise the achievements of AI creators around the world. As per the website listing, the pageant will give out prizes totalling $20,000 (roughly Rs. 16.7 lakhs) to the winners. The entries for Miss AI opened on April 14, and any creator behind an AI-generated model can register. The creator must have a social media presence and be over 18 years old.

Details of WAIC's inaugural Miss AI event have been revealed on the official website (via Forbes), and the programme intends to host other similar awards focused on fashion, diversity, and AI-generated men. Miss AI is focused on female AI-generated models or social media influencers, which have been entirely created with an AI tool. There is no restriction on the tool used to create the model. Notably, OpenAI's DALL-E 3, Midjourney, and Copilot Designer are popular tools for creating AI avatars.

While the concept of an AI influencer pageant might sound bizarre, the event's website states that participants will be judged on three criteria — beauty, tech, and social clout. The focus of beauty is to assess the classic aspects of pageantry such as beauty, poise, and answers to a series of questions. Tech will focus on the skills to use and implement AI tools for creating the AI model. The usage of prompts to create outputs will also be assessed.

WAIC explained the social clout criteria and said, “AI creators' social clout will be assessed based on their engagement numbers with fans, rate of growth of audience and utilization of other platforms such as Instagram,” as per the publication. A points-based system will be used to score each creator across the three categories with each entrant given an overall score.

A panel of four judges will assess all the participants, according to WAIC. Interestingly, two among them are AI influencers themselves. Aitana Lopez with over 30 lakhs followers, and Emily Pellegrini with 28.1 lakhs Instagram followers are both digital avatars. Alongside, entrepreneur Andrew Bloch and beauty pageant judge Sally-Ann Fawcett will also sit on the panel representing real humans.

While no date for the online award ceremony has been revealed, it is said to be held later this month. The winners will be declared on May 10. The winner of the contest will receive a cash prize of $5,000 (Roughly Rs. 4.1 lakhs). Other prizes for the winner and runners-up include mentorship programmes, promotional packages, and PR support.

Comments

AI, Artificial Intelligence, Miss AI, Influencers
