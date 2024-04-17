Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Zoom Workspace AI Collaboration Platform Launched, Desktop App Updated With New Features

Zoom Workspace AI Collaboration Platform Launched, Desktop App Updated With New Features

Zoom Workspace is available on the latest version of the desktop app (6.0 or later).

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2024 16:48 IST
Zoom Workspace AI Collaboration Platform Launched, Desktop App Updated With New Features

Photo Credit: Zoom

Zoom is also improving the Meetings experience with a toolbar and four colour themes

Highlights
  • Zoom Workplace to soon add Ask AI Companion feature to run queries
  • Zoom Workspace will be available for all the paid users of the platform
  • Zoom Workspace comes with a unified calendar and meetings tab
Advertisement

Zoom Workspace was launched on Monday as the video meeting service's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered collaboration platform. The company first unveiled the new platform in March, and less than a month after the announcement, it has now made it available to users globally. Zoom Workspace will be part of the same desktop app but will offer a new interface that is integrated with AI features. Some of the new features included with the platform are AI Companion, a new Meetings experience, and new functionality in Team Chat.

The company announced the launch of Zoom Workspace via a blog post that said users can access the new features on the latest version of the Zoom app for desktop (version 6.0 or later). It is available to all paying subscribers, at no additional cost. Free users do not currently have access to Zoom Workspace, which means they will have to purchase Zoom Pro, the most affordable paid plan of the platform to leverage the AI capabilities that is priced at Rs. 13,200 a year.

The videoconferencing platform also shared details of its Zoom AI Companion, the AI assistant designed to perform multiple tasks. The AI Companion is claimed to be capable of transcribing audio with 95 percent accuracy and delivering results four times faster compared to OpenAI's GPT-4-powered ChatGPT web client. Zoom did not disclose details about the AI assistant, including what large language model (LLM) which is powering it or its architecture.

The chatbot offers multiple functions such as summarising meetings, brainstorming ideas, drafting chat messages and emails, and more. Notably, users will also get to integrate the chatbot with Zoom Phone and get post-call summaries, voice mail prioritisation, and more.

Apart from this, Zoom has added a new Meetings tab, which comes with calendar support and a detailed view that shows the entire meeting lifecycle as well as all the files and information shared before and during the meeting. The interface comes with a simplified toolbar, a multi-speaker view, and four colour themes, offering an improved experience compared to the standard interface.

Zoom's Team Chat is also getting new functionalities. Users will be able to see channel-related assets, whiteboards, and resources in a single view. These tools can be used within the chat layout, allowing users to speak with others which accessing them at the same time.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Zoom, Zoom app, Video calling, Video conferencing, Artificial Intelligence, AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
PS5 Pro Said to Come With Improved Ray-Tracing Performance as Developers Gear Up for Sony's High-End Console
Adidas and Stepn Grant Limited Genesis NFT Sneakers to Web3 Customers via Mooar Marketplace

Related Stories

Zoom Workspace AI Collaboration Platform Launched, Desktop App Updated With New Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Launches New Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TVs in India
  2. Vivo T3x 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official With This Price Tag
  3. Google Wallet Could Soon Be Launched in India Alongside Google Pay
  4. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Fusion With Pantone-Validated Displays Launched
  5. YouTube Confirms It Is Taking "Appropriate Action" Against Ad-Blocking Apps
  6. HMD Pulse and Pulse Pro Renders, Price, Key Features Leak Online
  7. Moto G64 First Impressions
  8. Haier S800QT 4K QLED Smart TV Series With Dolby Vision Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Workspace AI Collaboration Platform Launched, Desktop App Updated With New Features
  2. Adidas and Stepn Grant Limited Genesis NFT Sneakers to Web3 Customers via Mooar Marketplace
  3. PS5 Pro Said to Come With Improved Ray-Tracing Performance as Developers Gear Up for Sony's High-End Console
  4. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Charging Case Battery Specifications Surface on Certification Websites: Report
  5. Vivo T3x 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Wants to Improve Its Circle to Search Feature by Eliminating Accidental Touches
  7. Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TV Models Launched in India
  8. GTA 6 Maker Take-Two to Cut 5 Percent of Staff, Scrap Projects to Cut Millions in Annual Costs
  9. Amazon Music Launches Maestro, an AI-Powered Playlist Generator, in the US
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Clock Small Gains Alongside Solana, Cardano as Most Altcoins Bag Profits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »