Realme Narzo 70x 5G India Launch Set for April 24, Amazon Availability Confirmed

Realme Narzo 70x 5G is teased to come with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 April 2024 17:28 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 70x 5G has an IP54 rated build

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 70x 5G will be launched next week
  • Realme Narzo 70x 5G will debut as a successor to Realme Narzo 60x
  • The smartphone will be priced under Rs. 12,000
Realme Narzo 70x 5G will launch in India next week, the Chinese smartphone brand announced Wednesday (April 17) through a media invite and its social media handles. Realme has also posted multiple teasers to disclose the specifications and price range of the new Narzo series smartphone. It is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Amazon. The Realme Narzo 70x 5G will debut as a successor to last year's Realme Narzo 60x. It is confirmed to support 45W fast charging.

A few days after unveiling the new P-series smartphones, Realme revealed that the Realme Narzo 70x 5G will be released in India on April 24 at 12:00pm IST. Realme also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be priced under Rs. 12,000.

Additionally, Amazon is teasing the launch of Realme Narzo 70x 5G via a dedicated microsite on its website. It is teased to come with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and an IP54 rated build for dust and water resistance. The brand has posted multiple posters on social media platforms, showing the design and specifications of the handset. The images of the phone confirm the presence of a 50-megapixel dual camera unit at the rear and a hole-punch cutout on the display.

The Realme Narzo 70x 5G is expected to come with hardware upgrades over the Realme Narzo 60x. The latter was launched in September last year with a starting price tag of 12,999.

The Realme Narzo 60x 5G features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. It has an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support and includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

