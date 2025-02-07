Mistral released iOS and Android apps for its Le Chat artificial intelligence (AI) assistant on Thursday. The Paris-based AI firm's chatbot was earlier available only as a web client but is now being pushed across more platforms. Powered by Mistral's large language models (LLMs), Le Chat can answer general queries, perform web searches, accept multimodal input, generate images, and execute code in a sandboxed environment. Additionally, the company has also introduced two new subscription tiers for its chatbot, offering better AI models and higher rate limits.

Mistral Releases Le Chat Apps for iOS and Android

In a newsroom post, the AI firm announced the launch of iOS and Android apps for Le Chat. The chatbot app, which competes with Google's Gemini, OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft's Copilot, and Anthropic's Claude offers similar capabilities, but the company has highlighted several unique offerings as well.

While all major chatbots today can answer queries, have conversations, generate images, perform web searches, and even help write code, Le Chat's unique offerings are in terms of speed and quality. Mistral claims it uses “the fastest inference engines on the planet” and the chatbot can generate up to 1,000 words per second. Gadgets 360 staff members tested the app and found the response generation time to be slightly faster than ChatGPT and Gemini. This feature is available to all users, and can also be accessed without creating an account.

Le Chat's Android app

Mistral also claims to offer high-quality image generation. It uses the Black Forest Labs Flux Ultra model to generate images, offering photorealistic output and strong adherence to prompts. While image preference is subjective, in our testing, Le Chat was able to deliver satisfactory output.

Another unique offering by Le Chat is the ability to deploy it in a secure environment for enterprises. Since enterprises would not prefer sensitive and financial information to be hosted on third-party cloud servers, Mistral will allow businesses to deploy them locally, connect with custom tools, and use customised models. The offering will be part of the Le Chat Enterprise subscription, which has been launched in a private preview.

Apart from the Enterprise tier, Mistral has also announced two separate subscription tiers — Pro and Team. The Pro subscription is priced at $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,310) a month and offers Mistral's highest-performing models, unlimited messages, higher rate limits, and an option to opt out of sharing data with the company. The Team subscription is aimed at businesses and costs $24.99 (roughly Rs. 2,180) per user per month.