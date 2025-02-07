Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch in the coming weeks, and the launch date for the company's next midrange smartphone in Europe has been leaked online. It is expected to go on sale in the region on the same date as the US. We also have a clearer picture of how much the Pixel 9a could cost in Europe, according to a report. The handset is expected to arrive with Google's Tensor G4 chip, and a 48-megapixel primary camera.

Google Pixel 9a Price in Europe, Launch Date (Expected)

A Dealabs report (in French) claims that Pixel 9a pricing will start at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the base model with 128GB of storage and EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the 256GB variant. In the UK, the handset will cost GBP 499 (roughly Rs. 54,000) and GBP 599 (roughly Rs. 65,000) for the 128GB and 256GB storage options, respectively.

In Europe, the 128GB model will be available in four colourways — Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain. On the other hand, the 256GB model will only be available in Iris and Obsidian colour options.

According to the report, the successor to the Google Pixel 8a will be launched in Europe on March 19, the same day that the handset is expected to arrive in the US. The phone is also expected to go on sale on March 26, which is also when it is likely to be available for purchase in the US.

Google Pixel 9a Specifications (Expected)

The purported Pixel 9a is expected to arrive with Google's Tensor G4 chipset, the same processor that powers the Pixel 9 series of smartphones. It is expected to feature 8GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is expected to sport a 6.3-inch Actua display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Recent reports have also suggested that the Google Pixel 9a will be equipped with a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. It could arrive with a 5,100mAh battery that offers 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging support. It is expected to run on Android 15 and could come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.