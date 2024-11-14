Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Reportedly Planning to Launch AI Agents That Can Control Tasks on Computer

OpenAI Reportedly Planning to Launch AI Agents That Can Control Tasks on Computer

OpenAI is reportedly planning to call its AI agents “Operator”.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 November 2024 16:34 IST
OpenAI Reportedly Planning to Launch AI Agents That Can Control Tasks on Computer

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

OpenAI is reportedly working on several agent-related research projects

Highlights
  • OpenAI’s AI agents are said to be able to write code and book tickets
  • The AI agents will reportedly be released in January 2025
  • Anthropic recently released a similar tool
Advertisement

OpenAI is reportedly planning to release artificial intelligence (AI) agents that can operate tasks on computer systems. As per a report, the company has been working on several agent-related research projects, one of which is dubbed “Operator” which can execute multi-step actions on computers. The AI agents are said to be released in January 2025 as a research preview for developers. The company is reportedly planning to access its AI agents via a native application programming interface (API) which developers can use to build software and apps.

OpenAI's AI Agents

AI Agents have become a recent trend in the AI space. These are smaller AI models that have a limited but specialised knowledge base and can use specific software to execute actions such as mimicking keystrokes, button clicks, and more. Due to the specialised nature of the models, they can complete tasks with accuracy and speed.

According to a Bloomberg report, OpenAI has developed a new AI agent dubbed Operator that can complete tasks on computers. Citing people familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that users will be able to command the AI agent complicated tasks such as writing code or booking tickets, and it would be able to perform them.

On Wednesday, OpenAI executives reportedly revealed plans to release the tool in January 2025 as a research preview. The company is said to create a new API for developers through which developers will have access to it.

Notably, OpenAI is reportedly working on several agent-related research projects, which are near completion. One such agent is said to be capable of executing tasks in a web browser. Details about the other projects are currently not known.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman mentioned AI agents as the company's focus earlier this month during a question and answer session on Reddit. Replying to a user, he said, “We will have better and better models. But I think the thing that will feel like the next giant breakthrough will be agents.”

Anthropic, OpenAI's competitor, released native AI agents last month. Dubbed Computer Use, these agents can understand and interact with computers, essentially allowing them to control and complete tasks on PCs. These agents are built on an upgraded version of Claude 3.5 Sonnet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, AI Agent, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Meta Will Face Antitrust Trial Over Instagram, WhatsApp Acquisitions

Related Stories

OpenAI Reportedly Planning to Launch AI Agents That Can Control Tasks on Computer
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Will Now Use AI to Protect You From Call Scams and Harmful Apps
  2. RedMagic 10 Pro Series With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Debuts at This Price
  3. YouTube Reportedly Testing New Vertical Scroll Gestures for Mobile App
  4. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 2 Update Rolls Out With These Features
  5. PS Plus Game Catalog Adds Dying Light 2, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, GTA 5 and More
  6. OpenAI Might Soon Launch AI Agents That Can Control Your Computer
  7. iQOO 13 Will Arrive in India With a Slightly Smaller Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Reportedly Planning to Launch AI Agents That Can Control Tasks on Computer
  2. Vivo S20 Pro Specifications Leaked; Said to Get Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Front Camera
  3. Indian Scientists Create Genetically Modified Bacteria Capable of Mathematical Computation
  4. YouTube Said to Be Testing New Vertical Scroll Gestures for Mobile App, Leaving Users Disgruntled
  5. Dying Light 2, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, GTA 5 and More Join PS Plus Game Catalog in November
  6. China's Zhurong Rover Helps Find Evidence of Potential Ancient Shoreline on Mars
  7. Meta Will Face Antitrust Trial Over Instagram, WhatsApp Acquisitions
  8. Apophis Asteroid Flyby in 2029: Earth's Gravitational May Impact Asteroid's Surface
  9. Spotify for Podcasters Evolves Into a New Platform for Creators With Monetisation, Analytics and More
  10. Nubia Z70 Ultra Launch Set for November 21, Teased to Feature 6.85-inch 1.5K Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »