Technology News
English Edition

NASA Data Empowers Global Response to Rising Sea Levels, Here's What You Need to Know

NASA’s sea level data equips global communities to anticipate and plan for rising seas, supporting resilience in coastal regions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 November 2024 20:00 IST
NASA Data Empowers Global Response to Rising Sea Levels, Here's What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: NOAA/NMFS/WCR/CCO

Coastal areas like Drakes Bay, California, are vulnerable to sea level rise.

Highlights
  • NASA’s sea level data supports global coastal resilience efforts.
  • Projections predict flooding risks for coastal communities to 2150.
  • Data from NASA aids policy and infrastructure planning worldwide.
Advertisement

Coastal communities around the world are confronting the realities of rising sea levels, which threaten both daily life and essential infrastructure. In response, NASA has collaborated with agencies such as the US Department of Defense, the World Bank, and the United Nations to deliver detailed data on global sea level rise. This information, accessible through NASA's Earth Information Center, is intended to aid in the preparation and planning for coastal impacts expected through the year 2150.

As per a report by NASA, the centre offers projections of future sea levels and potential regional flooding over the next 30 years. The report highlights that this resource combines data from NASA's ongoing satellite monitoring with computer modelling of ice sheet dynamics and ocean behaviour, alongside assessments from global authorities like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. These tools are designed to equip communities with accurate data on which they can base crucial coastal infrastructure and climate resilience plans.

Global Applications of NASA's Data

Global institutions are using NASA's sea level data to shape policies and implement adaptive strategies in vulnerable regions, the report mentioned. The World Bank, for example, integrates this information into Climate Risk Profiles for countries most susceptible to rising sea levels. Similarly, the U.S. Department of Defense leverages the data to foresee and mitigate the impacts on its coastal facilities, while the U.S. Department of State uses the information in disaster preparedness and adaptation planning for its international allies, the report further adds.

Selwin Hart, Assistant Secretary-General and special adviser to the United Nations on climate action, described the data as “a critical resource for protecting lives and livelihoods,” emphasising the disparity in impacts between a global warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius and current policy projections. This data, he noted, underscores the urgent need for action in vulnerable coastal areas.

Accelerating Rise of Global Sea Levels

The current rate of sea level rise has been shown to increase significantly, with nearly all coastal countries observing heightened sea levels from 1970 to 2023. According to Ben Hamlington, head of NASA's sea level change team, the rise in sea levels is occurring at an accelerated pace, with average increases nearly doubling over the past three decades. Notably, NASA's projections indicate that Pacific Island nations will see at least a 15-centimetre rise by 2050, accompanied by a marked increase in high-tide flooding.

The new data platform, as explained by Nadya Vinogradova Shiffer, director of NASA's ocean physics programme, allows communities worldwide to anticipate future flooding scenarios.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Sea Level Rise, Climate Change, Coastal Resilience, Global Climate Data, Flood Risk, Infrastructure Planning
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Meta Will Face Antitrust Trial Over Instagram, WhatsApp Acquisitions

Related Stories

NASA Data Empowers Global Response to Rising Sea Levels, Here's What You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y300 5G's India Launch Date Announced; Design Revealed
  2. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 2 Update Rolls Out With These Features
  3. Vivo X200 Series Global Launch Date Revealed
  4. Google Makes It Easier to Shop Online With Chrome for iOS
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Data Empowers Global Response to Rising Sea Levels, Here's What You Need to Know
  2. Reliance and Disney Complete Merger to Create a Rs. 70,352 Crore Joint Venture
  3. Shift Up Says Its Considering Launching Stellar Blade on PC in 2025
  4. Vivo X200 Series Global Launch Date Confirmed; Mini Model May Remain Exclusive to China
  5. 12,000-Year-Old Doughnut-Shaped Pebbles in Israel May Be Early Evidence of Wheel Technology
  6. India's CCPA to Probe E-Scooter Maker Ola Electric Over Service, Product Standards
  7. Gemini in Gmail Gets Integration With Google Calendar App, Lets Users Ask Date-Based Queries
  8. Realme Narzo 70 Curve Tipped to Launch in India Next Month; Price Range Leaked
  9. Crypto Taxes Generated $78 Million in Kenya, Authorities Target Over $460 Million
  10. Apple Final Cut Pro 11 With New AI-Powered Caption Generation and Spatial Video Editing Released
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »