Coastal communities around the world are confronting the realities of rising sea levels, which threaten both daily life and essential infrastructure. In response, NASA has collaborated with agencies such as the US Department of Defense, the World Bank, and the United Nations to deliver detailed data on global sea level rise. This information, accessible through NASA's Earth Information Center, is intended to aid in the preparation and planning for coastal impacts expected through the year 2150.

As per a report by NASA, the centre offers projections of future sea levels and potential regional flooding over the next 30 years. The report highlights that this resource combines data from NASA's ongoing satellite monitoring with computer modelling of ice sheet dynamics and ocean behaviour, alongside assessments from global authorities like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. These tools are designed to equip communities with accurate data on which they can base crucial coastal infrastructure and climate resilience plans.

Global Applications of NASA's Data

Global institutions are using NASA's sea level data to shape policies and implement adaptive strategies in vulnerable regions, the report mentioned. The World Bank, for example, integrates this information into Climate Risk Profiles for countries most susceptible to rising sea levels. Similarly, the U.S. Department of Defense leverages the data to foresee and mitigate the impacts on its coastal facilities, while the U.S. Department of State uses the information in disaster preparedness and adaptation planning for its international allies, the report further adds.

Selwin Hart, Assistant Secretary-General and special adviser to the United Nations on climate action, described the data as “a critical resource for protecting lives and livelihoods,” emphasising the disparity in impacts between a global warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius and current policy projections. This data, he noted, underscores the urgent need for action in vulnerable coastal areas.

Accelerating Rise of Global Sea Levels

The current rate of sea level rise has been shown to increase significantly, with nearly all coastal countries observing heightened sea levels from 1970 to 2023. According to Ben Hamlington, head of NASA's sea level change team, the rise in sea levels is occurring at an accelerated pace, with average increases nearly doubling over the past three decades. Notably, NASA's projections indicate that Pacific Island nations will see at least a 15-centimetre rise by 2050, accompanied by a marked increase in high-tide flooding.

The new data platform, as explained by Nadya Vinogradova Shiffer, director of NASA's ocean physics programme, allows communities worldwide to anticipate future flooding scenarios.