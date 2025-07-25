OpenAI is reportedly planning to release its next frontier artificial intelligence (AI) model, GPT-5, in August. As per the report, there will be three variants of the model, including the base variant, as well as nano and mini variants. Not a lot is known about the San Francisco-based AI firm's upcoming flagship model; however, it is said that GPT-5 will mark the end of the o-series model. OpenAI is planning to unify both the GPT-series and o-series into a combined model capable of native reasoning.

GPT-5 Will Have an In-Built Reasoning Mode

The rumours about the GPT-5 model have been doing the rounds since last year, when it was believed that the large language model (LLM) was being developed under the codename Orion. This, however, turned out to be false, and it turned out that the Orion codename was meant for GPT-4.5, which arrived in February.

In the same month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a roadmap for GPT-5 in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). He said that GPT-4.5 was the last non-chain-of-thought (CoT) model, and all future GPT-series models will natively know when to think for a long time or not.

Altman also said that the users on the free tier of ChatGPT would get unlimited chat access to GPT-5 at the standard intelligence setting, whereas Plus and Pro subscribers would get a higher level of intelligence. The CEO added that the model will also have access to every single OpenAI tool, including voice, Canvas, Search, Deep Research, and more.

However, ever since that announcement, we have not heard much about the possible release date for GPT-5. Recently, OpenAI's Member of Technical Staff, Alexander Wei, said in an X post that “we are releasing GPT-5 soon.” Now, according to The Verge, this release date could be as soon as next month.

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the company's plans, the publication highlighted that GPT-5 will be released after the company releases its planned open-source models. GPT-5 is said to get a nano and a mini variant as well. Among these, the base model and the mini model will also be available via both ChatGPT and API, while nano will only be available via API, the report added.