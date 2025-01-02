Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI’s AI Training Opt Out Tool for Creators Not Releasing Anytime Soon: Report

OpenAI’s AI Training Opt-Out Tool for Creators Not Releasing Anytime Soon: Report

The AI tool dubbed Media Manager is reportedly not a priority for OpenAI.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2025 13:37 IST
OpenAI’s AI Training Opt-Out Tool for Creators Not Releasing Anytime Soon: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

OpenAI had said that Media Manager would be released by 2025, but it has not been launched yet

Highlights
  • Media Manager was first announced by OpenAI in May
  • OpenAI said it could detect copyrighted media across various sources
  • It was said to let creators exclude their work from AI training
Advertisement

OpenAI, in May, announced a new machine learning (ML) tool that could enable creators to specify whether they wanted OpenAI to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models on their content or not. Dubbed Media Manager, the tool was said to identify copyrighted text, images, audio, and videos across multiple sources and could reflect creators' preferences. However, the company has yet to launch the tool, and as per a report, the development and release of Media Manager is not a priority.

OpenAI's Media Manager Delayed

According to a TechCrunch report, the AI firm does not view the tool as an important project internally. Unnamed people familiar with the matter told the publication that it was likely not a priority for OpenAI and that nobody was working on it. Another unnamed source reportedly highlighted that while the tool was discussed in the past, there have not been any recent updates on it.

Additionally, TechCrunch was told by the company that a member of its legal team who was working on the AI tool, Fred von Lohmann, was transitioned to a part-time consultant role in October 2024. These developments potentially indicate that the AI tool is not part of the company's short-term roadmap. Notably, it has been seven months since the first mentions of Media Manager.

The AI tool was the company's way of providing creators a way to exclude their copyrighted content from being used to train OpenAI's large language models (LLMs). The company also has a form-based process that creators can use to tell the ChatGPT maker to remove any copyrighted material from its AI model's training data. However, it is a cumbersome process where complainants are required to list every item of their content and describe it for the AI firm to take action on it.

Media Manager, instead, would use AI and ML processes to auto-detect content across websites and other sources and would cross-check with the names of the creators who have opted out of AI training.

Several domain experts reportedly expressed concerns over the efficiency of the AI tool and highlighted that even giant platforms such as YouTube and TikTok struggle with content identification at scale. Others have reportedly criticised OpenAI's Media Manager for putting the burden of opting out on creators who might not even know about such an AI tool.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Training, Creators
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Vivo X200 Ultra Design Leaked; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 6,000mAh Battery
OnePlus 13 Series: A Sneak Peek at the Next Big Thing

Related Stories

OpenAI’s AI Training Opt-Out Tool for Creators Not Releasing Anytime Soon: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X7 Pro 5G Battery Size, More Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Apple's Upcoming Affordable iPhone May Not Carry the SE Moniker
  3. Redmi 14C 5G Price in India, Chipset Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Facebook and Instagram Might Soon be Filled With AI Users
  5. OnePlus 13 Series: A Sneak Peek at the Next Big Thing
#Latest Stories
  1. X to Offer Streaming and Financial Services in 2025 With X TV and X Money, Says CEO
  2. OpenAI’s AI Training Opt-Out Tool for Creators Not Releasing Anytime Soon: Report
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra Design Leaked; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 6,000mAh Battery
  4. Redmi 14C 5G Price in India, Chipset Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Meta Reportedly Planning to Add ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of AI Users to Facebook, Instagram
  6. Samsung Good Lock App Tipped to Be Available in All Countries With Stable One UI 7
  7. Tesla Cybertruck Explodes Outside Trump Las Vegas Hotel, Killing Driver
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Opens 2025 Above $95,000, Majority of Altcoins See Gains
  9. Apple's Upcoming iPhone SE 4 Will Reportedly Be Called the iPhone 16E
  10. Poco X7 Pro 5G Battery Size, More Features Revealed Ahead of January 9 India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »