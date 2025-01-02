Vivo X200 Ultra has been part of several leaks and rumours over the past few weeks. While Vivo is yet to reveal anything about the arrival of the Vivo X100 Ultra successor, its render and specifications have leaked online. The Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to feature a 6.82-inch 2K resolution display and could run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is likely to pack a triple rear camera and a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless support.

Tipster Johnny Manuel (@JohnnyManuel_89) shared the alleged render and specifications of the Vivo X200 Ultra on X. The render shows a large circular camera module on the rear. The camera unit houses the Zeiss logo and LED flash. It appears to have a textured finish. On the front, the handset has a centrally located hole punch cutout for the selfie snapper and narrow bezels.

Vivo X200 Ultra Specifications (Leaked)

The Vivo X200 Ultra is said to come with a 6.82-inch 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000nits peak brightness. It is expected to run on the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 2TB UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to carry a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT818 primary camera, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with 85mm focal length, and a 50-megapixel LYT818 70mm macro telephoto sensor. It could feature a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.

The Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to come with an IP68/IP69-rated build. It could include NFC, an IR blaster, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and satellite connectivity. Vivo is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless support.

Vivo is likely to launch the Vivo X200 Ultra in April. The Vivo X100 Ultra went official back in May last year.