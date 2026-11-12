Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to be launched by the South Korean tech conglomerate in early 2027. The handset lineup is said to comprise four models, including the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, which could be positioned below the Galaxy S27 Ultra. Months before their anticipated debut, the purported image of the dummy units of three Samsung Galaxy S27 phones has surfaced online, hinting at their design. The leaked image shows the Ultra model with a significantly redesigned rear camera module. The Pro variant appears to feature a similar deco design, while the Plus model could retain a familiar rear design.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Design, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) has shared an image of the purported dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra. The image shows the three handsets with a flat rear panel. The Ultra and Pro models could sport a horizontal rear camera module with four camera cutouts, while missing an LED flash.

Here's your first look at the dummy units for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S27 lineup, including the Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Plus. https://t.co/ap2UlwmHkP — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) November 10, 2026

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S27+ appears with a familiar design, featuring a vertically aligned triple rear camera unit, placed next to an LED flash. The camera cutouts have been placed on top of a raised platform, similar to the phone's predecessor. The dummy units seem to miss out on the physical buttons or other cutouts. An unspecified cutout appears between two camera sensors on the back of the Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro, which could house the secondary microphone. However, the phones are expected to feature the power button and volume controls on the right side.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy S27 series will feature a familiar camera system. The Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ will reportedly carry a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel main shooter with a Sony IMX955 or a Samsung S5KGNG sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a Sony IMX564 sensor, and a telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom and a Samsung S5K3K1 sensor. The two might also feature a Samsung S5K3LU or Sony IMX874 sensor for selfies and video calls on the front.

The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, on the other hand, could feature a 200-megapixel primary camera on the back with a Samsung S5KHP6 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with either a Samsung S5KJN3 or Sony IMX855 sensor, and a Sony IMX855 or Samsung S5KJN3 telephoto sensor with up to 5x optical zoom. The Pro model might carry a similar setup with a different telephoto sensor. The Galaxy S27 Ultra is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 for Galaxy chipset.