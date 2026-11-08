If you signed up for ChatGPT Go through the 12-month free offer in India, you might be wondering what happens when the free period ends. If you don't want to continue with a paid subscription, it's worth checking your renewal date and cancelling in time. ChatGPT Go costs Rs. 399 per month in India after the offer period. The cancellation process is fairly simple, but the steps differ depending on whether you signed up through the website, Google Play Store or App Store.

How to cancel ChatGPT Go on the web

If you subscribed to ChatGPT Go through the website, you can cancel your subscription by following these steps:

Open ChatGPT in your browser and sign in to the account linked to your ChatGPT Go subscription. Click your profile icon and select Settings. Select Billing from the settings menu. Look for the Cancel plan section and click Cancel. Follow the on-screen instructions, if prompted, to complete the cancellation.

How to cancel ChatGPT Go on Android and iPhone

If you subscribed to ChatGPT Go through the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, you will need to cancel it through the respective platform.

On Android:

Open the Google Play Store on your phone and make sure you are signed in with the Google account used to subscribe to ChatGPT Go. Tap your profile picture in the top-right corner. Select Payments and subscriptions, followed by Subscriptions. Find ChatGPT in your list of subscriptions and tap on it. Select Cancel subscription and follow the on-screen instructions to confirm your cancellation.

On iPhone:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap your name at the top. Select Subscriptions to view the subscriptions linked to your Apple Account. Find ChatGPT in the list and tap on it. Select Cancel Subscription and confirm your decision when prompted.

Things to remember before cancelling

Before you cancel, make sure you know where you signed up for ChatGPT Go. If you subscribed through the website, you'll need to cancel it there. The same applies to subscriptions activated through Google Play or Apple's App Store. OpenAI recommends cancelling at least 24 hours before your next billing date to avoid another charge. You can also check when your current subscription is due to renew through the platform you used to sign up.

There's one more thing to keep in mind if you're using the free 12-month offer. Cancelling a promotional subscription could mean losing access to ChatGPT Go immediately, even if you still have some time left in the offer period. You don't need to delete your ChatGPT account to cancel the subscription, and simply uninstalling the app won't do it either. Removing your saved payment method won't stop an active subscription from renewing, so make sure you complete the cancellation process and check that the subscription is no longer set to renew.

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