Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab A11+ in November last year in India. This Android tablet with a 7,040mAh battery could soon become more expensive in India. While Samsung has not announced a price hike, a leak suggests that the price has been increased by Rs. 3,000. All four Wi-Fi and cellular variants are said to be affected. The Galaxy Tab A11+ has an 11-inch display. It houses a 7,040mAh battery along with 25W wired charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Prices in India Could Increase by Rs. 3,000

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) on X claimed that Samsung has prices for the Galaxy Tab A11+ in india. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant with Wi-Fi connectivity is said to cost Rs. 33,999, up from the original price of Rs. 30,999.

The cellular variant with the same RAM and storage configuration is tipped to cost Rs. 37,999, compared to the actual price of Rs. 34,999. The higher-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model with Wi-Fi connectivity is said to cost Rs. 41,999, while the cellular variant could go up from Rs. 43,999 to Rs. 46,999.

The leak suggests that shoppers may need to spend an additional Rs. 3,000 for the Galaxy Tab A11+. However, Samsung has yet to officially announce the price revision. The new prices are not reflected on the company's website at the time of writing.

Samsung has increased the prices of many smartphones and tablets in India in recent months due to higher memory component costs.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ was launched in November last year with an 11-inch TFT LCD screen with up to a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek MT8775 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It has an 8-megapixel single rear camera with autofocus and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy Tab A11+ has Dolby Atmos-supported quad speakers. It has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. It carries a 7,040mAh battery along with 25W wired charging support.

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