Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Price in India Reportedly Hiked by Rs. 3,000

The revised prices have not yet been listed on Samsung India's website.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 November 2026 17:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Price in India Reportedly Hiked by Rs. 3,000

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ prices have reportedly increased
  • It runs on a MediaTek MT8775 chipset
  • The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ was launched in November last year
Advertisement

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab A11+ in November last year in India. This Android tablet with a 7,040mAh battery could soon become more expensive in India. While Samsung has not announced a price hike, a leak suggests that the price has been increased by Rs. 3,000. All four Wi-Fi and cellular variants are said to be affected. The  Galaxy Tab A11+ has an 11-inch display. It houses a 7,040mAh battery along with 25W wired charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Prices in India Could Increase by Rs. 3,000

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) on X claimed that Samsung has prices for the Galaxy Tab A11+ in india. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant with Wi-Fi connectivity is said to cost Rs. 33,999, up from the original price of Rs. 30,999.

The cellular variant with the same RAM and storage configuration is tipped to cost Rs. 37,999, compared to the actual price of Rs. 34,999. The higher-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model with Wi-Fi connectivity is said to cost Rs. 41,999, while the cellular variant could go up from Rs. 43,999 to Rs. 46,999.

The leak suggests that shoppers may need to spend an additional Rs. 3,000 for the Galaxy Tab A11+. However, Samsung has yet to officially announce the price revision. The new prices are not reflected on the company's website at the time of writing.

Samsung has increased the prices of many smartphones and tablets in India in recent months due to higher memory component costs.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ was launched in November last year with an 11-inch TFT LCD screen with up to a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek MT8775 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It has an 8-megapixel single rear camera with autofocus and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy Tab A11+ has Dolby Atmos-supported quad speakers. It has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. It carries a 7,040mAh battery along with 25W wired charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus Price, Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme to Expand Its After-Sales Service Network to Over 670 Centres in India With Oppo’s Existing Infrastructure
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27+ Leaked Dummy Unit Images Suggest Significant Design Overhaul

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Price in India Reportedly Hiked by Rs. 3,000
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
LATEST DEALS ON HotDeals360
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Naughty Dog's Intergalactic in Last Stage of Production, Says Neil Druckmann
#Latest Stories
  1. Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet in 'Last Stage of Production', Gameplay Reveal Coming Next Year
  2. Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Stock Wallpapers Spotted in Firmware Files, Hint at Possible Colourways
  3. Tron, Tether and Chainalysis Set Up Joint Task Force to Counter AI Crypto Fraud
  4. OpenAI Introduces Local API Processing in India for Eligible Businesses and Developers
  5. Oppo Find X11 Pro Max Could Borrow Flagship Features From the Cancelled Find X10 Ultra
  6. Apple Leaves Crypto Wallet Security Bug Unresolved in Latest iOS Update
  7. Samsung One UI 9.5 Update Said to Offer Redesigned Search Button for Phone App
  8. Samsung Galaxy XCover 8, XCover FR/Scan Camera Specifications Reportedly Leaked
  9. WhatsApp View Once Text Messages Reportedly Rolling Out to Android Beta Testers
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Price in India Reportedly Hiked by Rs. 3,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »