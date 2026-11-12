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ChatGPT Finances Now Available on Mac, Lets Users Track Spending, Savings and More

ChatGPT Finances on desktop is available to Free, Go, Plus and Pro users in the US.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 November 2026 15:01 IST
ChatGPT Finances Now Available on Mac, Lets Users Track Spending, Savings and More

Users can connect supported financial accounts through Plai

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Highlights
  • OpenAI has expanded the availability of ChatGPT Finances
  • The personal finance experience was first introduced in May
  • This feature provides a centralised dashboard
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OpenAI has expanded availability of its personal finance feature, ChatGPT Finances, to the desktop app. The feature was initially introduced on the web and mobile platforms earlier this year/. It allows users to connect their financial accounts to ChatGPT and get personalised insights into spending and savings. The desktop app integration is rolling out to users in the US.

ChatGPT Finances Comes to Desktop App

In a post on X on Wednesday, OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Finances is now available through its desktop application. The company asked users to update the ChatGPT desktop app to access the feature.

ChatGPT Finances is currently available to users in the US across Free, Go, Plus, and Pro subscription plans. With the latest announcement, the feature is also accessible through the Mac desktop application.

ChatGPT Finances was first introduced in May this year, initially as a preview for ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the US. It was subsequently expanded to Plus users. It was made available to Free and Go subscribers in October. The feature was previously available on the web, iOS, and Android platforms.

This functionality let users connect their financial accounts with ChatGPT and receive personalised insights into their spending, savings, and investments. ChatGPT Finances features a centralised dashboard to show bills, subscriptions, net worth, investments and other details.

Users can track and understand spending habits, monitor investments, track recurring payments, and manage financial plans. The feature uses Plaid to connect with supported financial institutions. ChatGPT says it supports more than 12,000 financial institutions. Users can ask ChatGPT questions about their transactions and spending patterns, and compare expenses across months.

It offers features like stock watchlists, weekly financial updates, and credit monitoring. It also has voice support. The manual account entry feature lets users include financial information that is not available through connected institutions.

Users can open Finances from the sidebar in ChatGPT and select ‘Get started' or start a conversation in ChatGPT by saying ‘@Finances, connect my accounts'. 

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Further reading: ChatGPT Finances, ChatGPT, ChatGPT Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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