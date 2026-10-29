OpenAI introduced Dots last month as personal AI agents designed to work across projects and complete tasks. Until now, users could reach their Dots through ChatGPT, Slack and Microsoft Teams. Now, OpenAI has added a new feature that allows users to access its Dots AI agents through their phone's messaging app. OpenAI's Dot can send updates, photos, and voice notes, and it can also retain context from previous conversations. The feature is currently available as a preview to eligible ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the US.

OpenAI Dots Get iMessage, RCS Messaging Support

In an X post on Wednesday, OpenAI announced the integration of the Dot agent into your regular messaging app. With the latest update, users text their Dot directly via Apple's iMessage on iPhone and Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging on Android.

By popular request, you can now text your dot. Give it a task to take off your plate or something to keep an eye on, using text, photos, or even voice notes. It will text you proactively with relevant updates. Safe, secure texting via iMessage or RCS. You're the only one who can text your dot, and your dot can only text you. Rolling out now as a preview for Pro users in the US. — ChatGPT (@ChatGPT) October 28, 2026

Alongside the text, the Dot agents can receive photos and voice memos. OpenAI says users can assign a task to take off plate or something to keep an eye on, using text, photos, or even voice notes, and it will text users with relevant updates.

OpenAI's Dots remember previous interactions, and this lets users switch between ChatGPT and their phone's messaging app without having to repeat earlier instructions.

The new messaging capability is rolling out as a preview for ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the US. Eligible users can enable it by opening their Dot's profile and selecting the "Texting" option. OpenAI has not announced when the feature will become available to users in other regions or subscription tiers.

OpenAI has also addressed potential privacy concerns associated with integrating an AI agent into a messaging service. It claimed that "You're the only one who can text your dot, and your dot can only text you".

As mentioned, OpenAI launched Dots last month. It runs on GPT-6 Astra, and the agents can connect to more than 4,000 apps through OpenAI's plugin ecosystem.