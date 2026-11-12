Technology News
English Edition

Vivo Watch GT 2 India Variant Key Specifications, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch

The leaked battery life figure for the upcoming Indian variant is lower than Vivo's claims for the China model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 November 2026 11:20 IST
Vivo Watch GT 2 India Variant Key Specifications, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Watch GT 2 is tipped to launch in India in black and off white shades

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo Watch GT 2 could launch in India with the X500 series
  • The India variant is tipped to last up to 25 days
  • The Watch GT 2 supports heart rate and blood oxygen tracking
Advertisement

Vivo launched the Watch GT 2 in China alongside the X300 series in October 2025. The smartwatch is now expected to launch in India with the upcoming X500 lineup. Vivo has already teased its arrival in the country, and a tipster has shared some details about the India variant. It could feature a 2.07-inch AMOLED display, similar to its Chinese counterpart, and may offer up to 25 days of battery life. The company has yet to confirm these specifications or announce its India price.

Vivo Watch GT 2 Display, Battery, Colour Options (Expected)

According to tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) in a post on X, the India variant of the Vivo Watch GT 2 could feature a 2.07-inch AMOLED display with peak brightness of up to 2,400 nits. The smartwatch is also tipped to offer up to 25 days of battery life and arrive in Black and Off White colour options. In China, the watch is offered in Free Blue, Origin Black, Obsidian Black, Shell Powder and White Space (translated from Chinese) shades.

Voltvivo Discussion
Explore More...

The leaked battery life figure for the upcoming Indian variant is lower than Vivo's claims for the China model. The Bluetooth version of the Watch GT 2 packs a 695mAh battery and is rated to last up to 33 days, while the eSIM variant has a 595mAh battery with a claimed battery life of up to 28 days. The tipster has not mentioned the battery capacity of the India model or whether it will be available in both versions.

Vivo launched the Watch GT 2 in China in October 2025 alongside the X300 series. Both versions feature a 2.07-inch rectangular 2.5D curved AMOLED display with a 432x514 pixel resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 2,400 nits of peak local brightness. They run BlueOS 3.0 and differ mainly in connectivity and battery capacity.

The Watch GT 2 can track heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep, stress and menstrual cycles. It also offers more than 100 sports modes, along with breathing exercises and noise detection, as well as an AI assistant.

The Chinese version of the Vivo Watch GT 2 supports Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and GPS, along with GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou. The eSIM model supports LTE connectivity as well. Both versions also have a speaker and microphone for voice calls.

Vivo has already teased the launch of a new smartwatch in India alongside the upcoming X500 series. The company has yet to confirm whether the India-bound model will retain all the features of the Chinese variants.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Watch GT 2, Vivo Watch GT 2 India Launch
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Support Community to Shut Down Later This Month After Nearly 30 Years

Related Stories

Vivo Watch GT 2 India Variant Key Specifications, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
LATEST DEALS ON HotDeals360
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ACT Fibernet Diwali Offer Brings These Benefits to Customers
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm, Xiaomi Clip and Mijia Smart Home Appliances to Launch Next Week Alongside Xiaomi 18 Pro Series
  2. ChatGPT Finances Now Available on Mac, Lets Users Track Spending, Savings and More
  3. Suiet Wallet Calls It Quits, Marking Another Exit From Sui Ecosystem
  4. Google Gemini Decisions API Debuts With Support for 1,000 Questions Per Request
  5. Redmi K100 Ultra Specifications Leak; Could Pack a 2nm Chipset and 10,000mAh Battery and More
  6. Vu Masterpiece AEye TV Series Launched in India With RGB MiniLED Displays, Dolby Atmos Support: Price, Specifications
  7. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Still in Development, Skydance Games Says After Cancellation Rumours
  8. Google Announces Gemini Intelligence for Android Auto With Proactive AI Suggestions
  9. Google Labs Launches Tabletop as an AI-Powered Collaborative Tool for Trips, Games and Group Activities
  10. Vivo X500 Series India Launch Date Announced; Will Debut Alongside Vivo Watch GT 2, Zeiss Telephoto Converter Kit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »