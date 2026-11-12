Vivo launched the Watch GT 2 in China alongside the X300 series in October 2025. The smartwatch is now expected to launch in India with the upcoming X500 lineup. Vivo has already teased its arrival in the country, and a tipster has shared some details about the India variant. It could feature a 2.07-inch AMOLED display, similar to its Chinese counterpart, and may offer up to 25 days of battery life. The company has yet to confirm these specifications or announce its India price.

Vivo Watch GT 2 Display, Battery, Colour Options (Expected)

According to tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) in a post on X, the India variant of the Vivo Watch GT 2 could feature a 2.07-inch AMOLED display with peak brightness of up to 2,400 nits. The smartwatch is also tipped to offer up to 25 days of battery life and arrive in Black and Off White colour options. In China, the watch is offered in Free Blue, Origin Black, Obsidian Black, Shell Powder and White Space (translated from Chinese) shades.

The leaked battery life figure for the upcoming Indian variant is lower than Vivo's claims for the China model. The Bluetooth version of the Watch GT 2 packs a 695mAh battery and is rated to last up to 33 days, while the eSIM variant has a 595mAh battery with a claimed battery life of up to 28 days. The tipster has not mentioned the battery capacity of the India model or whether it will be available in both versions.

Vivo launched the Watch GT 2 in China in October 2025 alongside the X300 series. Both versions feature a 2.07-inch rectangular 2.5D curved AMOLED display with a 432x514 pixel resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 2,400 nits of peak local brightness. They run BlueOS 3.0 and differ mainly in connectivity and battery capacity.

The Watch GT 2 can track heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep, stress and menstrual cycles. It also offers more than 100 sports modes, along with breathing exercises and noise detection, as well as an AI assistant.

The Chinese version of the Vivo Watch GT 2 supports Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and GPS, along with GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou. The eSIM model supports LTE connectivity as well. Both versions also have a speaker and microphone for voice calls.

Vivo has already teased the launch of a new smartwatch in India alongside the upcoming X500 series. The company has yet to confirm whether the India-bound model will retain all the features of the Chinese variants.