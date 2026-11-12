Google Labs announced a new experimental tool on Wednesday to help make group planning and collaboration more interactive. According to the Mountain View-based tech giant, the new Tabletop experience lets users turn links, files and ideas into customisable spaces where multiple people can contribute in real time. Google says it can be used for a wide range of activities, from organising family trips and splitting expenses to creating dinner polls, tournament brackets and household chore lists.

Google Tabletop Features

In a blog post, Google described Tabletop as a customisable collaborative space that allows groups to plan activities, share information and make decisions together. It is claimed to be different from conventional productivity tools that are primarily designed for work, with a focus on making everyday group activities more engaging through interactive elements such as polls, voting, lists, and games.

Users can start by adding their links, files and ideas to a Tabletop space. They can then prompt the AI assistant using @tabletop to generate custom interactive content or choose from available starter templates. The generated spaces can be edited and customised based on what the group needs, as per Google.

The company revealed several use cases for Tabletop. For instance, users planning a trip can create interactive itineraries, flight trackers, packing lists and expense splitters. Tabletop can also build a themed travel space based on the destination, while also being useful for activities at home. For example, it can create chore charts to track household tasks, while users looking for indoor entertainment can ask the AI assistant to put together a scavenger hunt with items for other participants to find.

For gaming and other group activities, Tabletop supports tournament brackets and fantasy league live drafts. Users can also create swipeable voting interfaces to help groups decide where to eat or what to watch. Participants can react, vote and edit content together in real time.

Google says that users can share an invite link through a group chat once a space is ready. Similar to collaborations on a Google Doc, other participants can open the link and contribute simultaneously.

The Tabletop experience is currently rolling out in the US to users aged 18 and above through a waitlist. Availability in other markets, including India, remains under wraps.