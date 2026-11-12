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  • Vu Masterpiece AEye TV Series Launched in India With RGB MiniLED Displays, Dolby Atmos Support: Price, Specifications

Vu Masterpiece AEye TV Series Launched in India With RGB MiniLED Displays, Dolby Atmos Support: Price, Specifications

Vu’s new mini-LED range features 288Hz Fluid Motion technology powered by the Hyper-Motion AI Engine.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 November 2026 14:58 IST
Vu Masterpiece AEye TV Series Launched in India With RGB MiniLED Displays, Dolby Atmos Support: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vu

The TVs run Google TV with Gemini AI and 3GB of RAM

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Highlights
  • Pricing for the new TV series starts at Rs. 75,000 in India
  • The top 115-inch model offers up to 3,000 nits of brightness
  • The new TVs run on Google TV with Gemini AI integration
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Vu Masterpiece AEye TV series was launched in India on Thursday. The company claims its latest range features RGB MiniLED displays, AI-based picture processing, and an ambient light sensor for automatic brightness adjustments. The new TV lineup is available in six screen sizes, ranging from 55 inches to 115 inches. It offers up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, up to 2,696 local dimming zones, and 288Hz motion processing. The Vu Masterpiece AEye TV series also comes with a 360-degree surround sound system with up to 240W output, Dolby Atmos support, and Google TV with Gemini AI.

Vu Masterpiece AEye TV Price in India, Availability

The Vu Masterpiece AEye TV price in India starts at Rs. 75,000 for the 55-inch model. The 65-inch variant is priced at Rs. 95,000, while the 75-inch model costs Rs. 1,30,000. The 85-inch and 98-inch models are priced at Rs. 1,75,000 and Rs. 2,95,000, respectively. The top-end 115-inch model costs Rs. 13,00,000.

The new Vu TV range is available for purchase at leading retail stores across the country beginning today.

Vu Masterpiece AEye TV Features, Specifications

The Vu Masterpiece AEye TV range features RGB MiniLED displays with up to 100 percent BT.2020 colour coverage. The TVs offer up to 2,500 nits of XDR brightness on the 55-inch to 98-inch models, while the 115-inch variant supports up to 3,000 nits. They are also claimed to feature AI-mapped Full Array Local Dimming, with up to 2,000 dimming zones on the smaller models and 2,696 zones on the 115-inch variant.

For motion handling, Vu's new mini-LED range features 288Hz Fluid Motion technology powered by the Hyper-Motion AI Engine. According to the company, the system uses frame-by-frame AI processing to reduce blur, judder and motion artefacts.

The Vu Masterpiece AEye TV range also features Intelligent Brightness Control. The company claims it combines a photoelectric ambient light sensor with a machine-learning-based picture engine. The system is said to be capable of detecting the brightness and colour temperature of the surrounding light and adjusting picture settings accordingly.

For audio, the 55-inch to 98-inch models feature a VuFx six-driver sound system comprising four speakers and two rear woofers, with a total output of 110W. The 115-inch model gets a VuFx 10-driver system with eight speakers and two rear subwoofers, rated at 240W. All models in the Vu Masterpiece AEye TV range support Dolby Atmos and AI Crystal-Clear Voice with Dolby AC-4 Dialogue Enhancer.

The TVs run Google TV with Gemini AI. They are powered by an AI processor and come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Vu is also bundling two Bluetooth voice remotes with support for voice search and dedicated OTT hotkeys.

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Further reading: Vu Masterpiece AEye TV, Vu Masterpiece AEye TV Price in India, Vu Masterpiece AEye TV Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Vu Masterpiece AEye TV Series Launched in India With RGB MiniLED Displays, Dolby Atmos Support: Price, Specifications
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