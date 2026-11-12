Vivo X500 series will be launched in India in the last week of this month, the smartphone maker announced on Thursday. The upcoming flagship lineup will include three models, namely Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max. Apart from this, the tech firm will also launch the Vivo Watch GT 2 in India on the same day. For the Vivo X500 series, the company will also unveil a Zeiss telephoto converter kit in India, which could be available for purchase separately. The phones will ship with Vivo's latest Android 17-based OriginOS version. This comes shortly after dedicated microsites for the upcoming devices and accessories went live to confirm their availability details.

Vivo X500 Series Set to Launch in India on November 26

In a press release, the tech firm announced that the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max will be launched in India on November 26, along with the new Vivo Watch GT 2 and the Zeiss telephoto converter kit. The company has also revealed that the standard model will sport a “floating camera module” with a Zeiss-tuned imaging solution. The handset will also feature AI-powered creative tools.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X500 Pro Max and Vivo X500 Pro will carry a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, housed inside a circular deco. The Pro Max model will feature Telephoto AF Tracking Video and the ZEISS TrueDynamic Main Camera, the company announced. On the other hand, the Vivo Watch GT 2 is confirmed to sport a 2.07-inch Ultra-Vision Display with always-on monitoring. The smartwatch is claimed to deliver up to 25 days of battery life.

The company recently started teasing the launch of the upcoming devices. The Vivo X500 series and Vivo Watch GT 2 are confirmed to go on sale in the country via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Vivo online store. The dedicated microsites on the respective platforms are already live, revealing their availability details. In China, the Vivo X500 Pro Max and Vivo X500 Pro are powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which is built on a 2nm process.

On the other hand, the Vivo X500 features the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 SoC. The Chinese variant of the Vivo X500 Pro Max features a 50-megapixel (f/1.57) primary camera on the back, along with a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera and a 200-megapixel (f/2.67) telephoto camera. The smartphone is backed by an 8,000mAh battery. The company has yet to reveal the India pricing details.