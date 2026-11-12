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Vivo X500 Series India Launch Date Announced; Will Debut Alongside Vivo Watch GT 2, Zeiss Telephoto Converter Kit

Vivo X500 series will be available for purchase in India via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Vivo online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 November 2026 12:59 IST
Vivo X500 Series India Launch Date Announced; Will Debut Alongside Vivo Watch GT 2, Zeiss Telephoto Converter Kit

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X500 Pro Max features up to 16GB of RAM in China

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Highlights
  • Vivo X500 series will include three models
  • Vivo Watch GT 2 will sport a 2.07-inch display
  • Vivo X500 Pro Max is expected to feature a MediaTek SoC
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Vivo X500 series will be launched in India in the last week of this month, the smartphone maker announced on Thursday. The upcoming flagship lineup will include three models, namely Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max. Apart from this, the tech firm will also launch the Vivo Watch GT 2 in India on the same day. For the Vivo X500 series, the company will also unveil a Zeiss telephoto converter kit in India, which could be available for purchase separately. The phones will ship with Vivo's latest Android 17-based OriginOS version. This comes shortly after dedicated microsites for the upcoming devices and accessories went live to confirm their availability details.

Vivo X500 Series Set to Launch in India on November 26

In a press release, the tech firm announced that the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max will be launched in India on November 26, along with the new Vivo Watch GT 2 and the Zeiss telephoto converter kit. The company has also revealed that the standard model will sport a “floating camera module” with a Zeiss-tuned imaging solution. The handset will also feature AI-powered creative tools.

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Meanwhile, the Vivo X500 Pro Max and Vivo X500 Pro will carry a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, housed inside a circular deco. The Pro Max model will feature Telephoto AF Tracking Video and the ZEISS TrueDynamic Main Camera, the company announced. On the other hand, the Vivo Watch GT 2 is confirmed to sport a 2.07-inch Ultra-Vision Display with always-on monitoring. The smartwatch is claimed to deliver up to 25 days of battery life.

The company recently started teasing the launch of the upcoming devices. The Vivo X500 series and Vivo Watch GT 2 are confirmed to go on sale in the country via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Vivo online store. The dedicated microsites on the respective platforms are already live, revealing their availability details. In China, the Vivo X500 Pro Max and Vivo X500 Pro are powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which is built on a 2nm process.

On the other hand, the Vivo X500 features the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 SoC. The Chinese variant of the Vivo X500 Pro Max features a 50-megapixel (f/1.57) primary camera on the back, along with a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera and a 200-megapixel (f/2.67) telephoto camera. The smartphone is backed by an 8,000mAh battery. The company has yet to reveal the India pricing details.

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Further reading: Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo Watch GT 2, Vivo, Vivo X500 India Launch, Vivo X500 Pro India Launch, Vivo X500 Pro Max India Launch, Vivo Watch GT 2 India Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Vivo X500 Series India Launch Date Announced; Will Debut Alongside Vivo Watch GT 2, Zeiss Telephoto Converter Kit
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