Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, the superhero title in development at Skydance Games, has faced multiple delays. Last year, the title was pushed indefinitely beyond its planned early 2026 launch window. Amidst fresh rumours of cancellation, Skydance has said that development on the Marvel title is ongoing.

According to a report in Kotaku, Skydance Games dispelled rumours of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra being cancelled in an internal Slack message shared with the development team on Wednesday. Skydance executive producer Lu Gigliotti reportedly told staff that the game had not been cancelled, and the studio would address the rumours through “appropriate channels”. Gigliotti reportedly said he had “directly” spoken about the project to Skydance executive vice president and head of games Dan Prigg, head of creative and production Shawn Kittelsen, and senior producer Andrea Benavides.

“They asked me to make sure you all hear that directly. There is no truth to these claims.” Gigliotti reportedly told staff in the Slack message. He also added that Skydance was “monitoring the situation” and was preparing to address the cancellation rumours, which surfaced online this week.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier also corroborated the internal communications at Skydance about the state of the project on Thursday. The reporter, however, added that things could change as Skydance completes its acquisition of Warner Bros.

“All I can definitively report right now is what the company told staff today, which is that development continues as they work toward their next milestone,” Schreier said.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra 'Close to Done'

According to Kotaku, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will reach its “alpha” milestone later this month. Citing a source familiar with the matter, the report claimed that development on the game was “close to done”.

The scope of the game in terms of length and content has reportedly shrunk over years of development. As per the report, Rise of Hydra was initially pitched as a Netflix game but was pivoted to release on consoles and PC. As such, the current version of the title is reportedly light on gameplay and interactive elements. Skydance has not shared gameplay details about the title.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has had a troubled development cycle and faced multiple delays. The game was revealed with a story trailer in 2024 at Epic Games' State of Unreal event at Game Developers Conference (GDC). Rise of Hydra is helmed by Amy Hennig, a games industry veteran known for her work on the Legacy of Kain and Uncharted franchises.

Skydance initially planned to launch the game sometime in 2025 before it was pushed back to early 2026. In November 2025, the studio delayed Rise of Hydra indefinitely beyond the early 2026 launch window.

“Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is an ambitious project, and we are committed to ensuring it meets the level of quality that our teams, players, and fans expect,” Skydance said last year. “To fully realise our vision for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, we've made the decision to shift our release window beyond early 2026.”

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is a narrative-driven title that will focus on Marvel superheroes Captain America and the Black Panther working together to take down Hydra during World War II.