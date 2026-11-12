Google has announced that Gemini Intelligence is coming to Android Auto. This new capability lets users access personalised recommendations and proactive assistance while driving. The new feature will allow the AI assistant to connect information across apps and services to offer relevant suggestions based on users' activities and conversations. The company introduced Personal Intelligence on Android Auto Last month. However, Gemini Intelligence will initially be limited to select Google Pixel smartphones.

Android Auto Gets Gemini Upgrade

Google, in a blog post, confirmed that Gemini Intelligence will soon be available on Android Auto with proactive suggestions. The company says it will fill the dots across apps to show helpful, personalised suggestions when users need them.

Gemini Intelligence will make the in-car assistant more proactive, and it can identify relevant details from connected apps and give suggestions that can be acted upon with a single tap. Google has detailed one of the assistant's capabilities.

Android Auto

Photo Credit: Google

It says that when a user receives a message from a friend asking about the location of an upcoming Pilates class, Gemini Intelligence on Android Auto can find the confirmation email and instantly suggest sending the address with a single tap, without requiring the user to search through their inbox. The new feature is built on Gemini's existing Personal Intelligence capabilities. Gemini Intelligence is also expected to support multiple actions on a user's behalf, like ordering food.

Google has confirmed that Gemini Intelligence on Android Auto will initially be available on select Pixel smartphones. While the company has disclosed the names of supported devices, the Pixel 11 series and Pixel 10 series are expected to be among the compatible models. The Pixel 10 lineup recently received Gemini Intelligence as part of Google's November Pixel Feature Drop update.

The new feature requires the Gemini app and additional setup. Availability will vary by the user's country, supported language and device. The feature is intended for users aged 18 and above, with access varying by region.

Google has not announced a specific release date for the Android Auto integration. It is expected to roll out gradually.