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Google Announces Gemini Intelligence for Android Auto With Proactive AI Suggestions

Gemini can connect information across apps to offer personalised recommendations while driving.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 November 2026 13:02 IST
Google Announces Gemini Intelligence for Android Auto With Proactive AI Suggestions

Photo Credit: Google

Google has not announced a specific release date for the Android Auto integration

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Highlights
  • Gemini Intelligence is coming to Android Auto
  • New feature will allow the AI assistant to connect information from apps
  • The feature will initially support select Google Pixel smartphones
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Google has announced that Gemini Intelligence is coming to Android Auto. This new capability lets users access personalised recommendations and proactive assistance while driving. The new feature will allow the AI assistant to connect information across apps and services to offer relevant suggestions based on users' activities and conversations. The company introduced Personal Intelligence on Android Auto Last month. However, Gemini Intelligence will initially be limited to select Google Pixel smartphones.

Android Auto Gets Gemini Upgrade

Google, in a blog post, confirmed that Gemini Intelligence will soon be available on Android Auto with proactive suggestions. The company says it will fill the dots across apps to show helpful, personalised suggestions when users need them.

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Gemini Intelligence will make the in-car assistant more proactive, and it can identify relevant details from connected apps and give suggestions that can be acted upon with a single tap. Google has detailed one of the assistant's capabilities.

google android auto Personalised Suggestions

Android Auto
Photo Credit: Google

 

It says that when a user receives a message from a friend asking about the location of an upcoming Pilates class, Gemini Intelligence on Android Auto can find the confirmation email and instantly suggest sending the address with a single tap, without requiring the user to search through their inbox. The new feature is built on Gemini's existing Personal Intelligence capabilities. Gemini Intelligence is also expected to support multiple actions on a user's behalf, like ordering food.

Google has confirmed that Gemini Intelligence on Android Auto will initially be available on select Pixel smartphones. While the company has disclosed the names of supported devices, the Pixel 11 series and Pixel 10 series are expected to be among the compatible models. The Pixel 10 lineup recently received Gemini Intelligence as part of Google's November Pixel Feature Drop update.

The new feature requires the Gemini app and additional setup. Availability will vary by the user's country, supported language and device. The feature is intended for users aged 18 and above, with access varying by region.

Google has not announced a specific release date for the Android Auto integration. It is expected to roll out gradually.

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium design
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  • AI smart features on board
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  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Limited to a single 256GB storage only
  • Tensor G5 is underwhelming
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not massive upgrades compared to Pixel 9
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x242 pixels
Google Pixel 11

Google Pixel 11

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  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and comfortable design
  • Good camera performance
  • Clean and polished Android 17 experience
  • Seven years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • No variable refresh rate on the display
  • Gaming performance falls behind rivals
  • Still requires charge at the end of the day
Read detailed Google Pixel 11 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G6
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4985mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
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Further reading: Gemini Intelligence, Gemini, Android Auto, Android, Google, Google Pixel 11, Personalised Suggestions
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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