Samsung has begun rolling out the One UI 9.5 beta programme in India for its Galaxy S26 series. According to the South Korean tech conglomerate, the latest beta software update for its flagship lineup brings interface changes and new features, including a native app lock, proximity-based file sharing, and updated lock screen effects. India is among six countries included in the first wave of the One UI 9.5 beta rollout.

One UI 9.5 Beta for Galaxy S26 Series

Tipster Tarun Vats announced the India rollout in a post on X, sharing the firmware details for the Galaxy S26 series. The reported build number is S948BXXU6ZZKN/S948BOXM6ZZKN/S948BXXU6CZKN, while the update package is approximately 3.7GB in size. The first beta build is also said to include the November 5, 2026 security update.

In a newsroom post, Samsung highlighted the changes coming to the Galaxy S26 series with the One UI 9.5 beta update. According to the tech giant, the beta update focuses on four key areas: camera controls, health tracking, accessibility, and privacy.

For photography and video recording, One UI 9.5 has enhanced Pro and Pro video modes with customisable controls and presets. Samsung says these provide users with more control over shooting settings for different conditions. The default camera interface has also been updated, with improved controls and a zoom bar that brings key settings together on one screen.

The update brings enhanced Pro and Pro video modes with customisable controls and presets

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Health is also gaining two new features. Mindful Note lets users record their thoughts and feelings through free writing or guided prompts. The new Medications feature, meanwhile, allows users to add prescriptions, vitamins and supplements, set personalised reminders, and keep track of whether they have taken their medication.

One UI 9.5 also introduces changes to accessibility. Users will find a new floating shortcut that provides quicker access to frequently used controls, while hearing aid controls are available directly from the notification panel. They can also adjust hearing aid volume and choose which sounds are routed to their hearing aids.

On the privacy front, Samsung is adding App Lock. The name is self-explanatory and will allow users to secure individual apps using biometric authentication or their device's screen lock. Once an app is locked, its notification contents and associated widgets remain hidden.

The One UI 9.5 beta programme is currently open to Galaxy S26 series users in Germany, India, South Korea, Poland, the UK and the US. Eligible users can apply through the Samsung Members app by locating the beta programme banner and completing the registration process. Once enrolled, they can check for the update under Settings > Software update > Download and install.