Lighter, a decentralised perpetual futures exchange, has paused all withdrawals and pools due to a possible security breach of $15.5 million (roughly Rs. 144 crore) in USDC in two market makers' wallets. A statement on November 16 from the Lighter Team stated that a security investigation was underway after a security event involving one external compromised party had occurred, though the company did not reveal who had been compromised nor the sum of money involved. Lighter said that it had put on hold the withdrawals and creation of any more liquidity pools as a precaution while its team investigated the situation.

Attacker Allegedly Used Zero-Fee Liquidity Pool to Extract Stolen USDC

The announcement came after reports from on-chain watchers that noticed some odd transactions of millions of dollars flowing out of the platform's Ethereum Layer 1 contract. According to the initial findings made by blockchain researcher MLM onchain, an attacker had pulled out $10.39 million (roughly Rs. 97 crore) worth of USDC before converting the money to Ether using the decentralised trading protocol CoW Swap. Later analysis revealed that there was a second affected account, increasing the total loss to $15.48 million (roughly Rs. 144 crore).

Crypto expert 0xTria, who published insights from Korean blockchain analysts, revealed that the hack may be linked to stolen API keys of two big market maker accounts instead of an attack on Lighter protocol. Based on the analysis, the hacker first closed all trading positions of the victims and converted their funds into USDC tokens. Afterwards, the hacker allegedly set up a public liquidity pool with 0 percent fee using one of the hacked accounts and made an initial deposit of around $10,000 (roughly Rs. 9.3 lakh) to gain 99.99 percent ownership of the pool.

Once the pool was created, it is said that the attacker moved the victims' USDC into the pool in tranches of about $1 million (roughly Rs. 9.3 crore), after which the attacker redeemed the pool shares to withdraw the funds. This technique seems to have been based on the way Lighter processes transactions between accounts linked to the same Layer 1 address. Even though API keys cannot authorise transactions with unrelated users, it was claimed that transactions between accounts linked to the same Layer 1 address did not need any other signature.

Similar to this incident, Upbit, a South Korean crypto exchange, temporarily halted Osmosis (OSMO) deposit and withdrawal activities because there is no block production on the Osmosis blockchain, which makes it impossible for users to transfer the cryptocurrency on their own chain. The suspension is due to an outage experienced across the network, confirmed by blockchain infrastructure service QuickNode.