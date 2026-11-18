Following the launch of its latest 18 Pro and K100 series in China, Xiaomi is now reportedly focused on its next lineup of devices called the Turbo series. The Redmi Turbo series isn't new, but an existing lineup, as the Turbo 5 (and its double, the Poco X8 Pro) were launched in India this year. According to previous reports, the current lineup consists of two models: the Redmi Turbo 6 and the Turbo 6 Max. Both devices have appeared in previous leaks revealing certain hardware specifications. An older leak also revealed a detailed render of the Redmi Turbo 6 Max showcasing its upcoming design. It's now been reported that the series has received its radio certification in China, ahead of its expected 2027 launch.

Xiaomi Turbo 6 Series Receives Radio Certification in China

According to a report by GizmoChina, the Redmi Turbo 6 series has received its official radio certification in China. The report claims that a model M407CF was spotted in a radio certification listing and received its SRRC certificate on November 16, 2026. The certificate was issued to Xiaomi Communications Technology Co., and confirms that the phone will support the usual radio and wireless connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The report further claims that it is standard procedure to get these approvals closer to a product's launch.

The Redmi Turbo 6 Max appeared in recent leaks, revealing more hardware details about the upcoming smartphone. A recent report claimed that the Redmi Turbo 6 Max may get a 7-inch display with a 2K resolution and that it would have a maximum refresh rate of 185Hz. Xiaomi is also said to have used Low Injection Pressure Over-moulding (LIPO) packaging for the flat panel, which should keep the bezels thin on all sides.

Xiaomi did not bring its Turbo 5 Max to India under its Redmi brand, but its other sub-brand launched the Poco X8 Pro Max in India, which had a slightly smaller 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

An older report from July gave us our first glimpse of the upcoming Redmi Turbo 6 Max. The leaked render showed the device with a very different design compared to the existing Turbo 5 series, with a visor-like horizontal camera layout, akin to Google's Pixel smartphone lineup.