Motorola Edge 70 Neo will launch in India next week, the company announced on Wednesday. The upcoming handset will debut as the latest addition to the Edge 70 lineup, which already includes the Edge 70, Edge 70 Pro, Edge 70 Pro+, Edge 70 Max, and Edge 70 Fusion. Alongside the launch date, the brand has also revealed several of its specifications. The Motorola Edge 70 Neo will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. It is confirmed to pack a 7,000mAh battery.

The launch of the Motorola Edge 70 Neo in India is set for November 24. Following its debut, the smartphone will be available for purchase through Motorola's official website, Flipkart, and authorised retail outlets across the country.

The upcoming handset will be offered in four colour options — Pantone Mountain View, Pantone Milky Blue, Pantone Gray Lilac, and Pantone Sage. The Mountain View colourway will feature a silk-inspired finish, while the Gray Lilac variant will get an acetate-inspired finish. Meanwhile, the Milky Blue and Sage options will feature leather-inspired finishes.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Features, Specifications (Confirmed)

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo will sport a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display with a 1.5K Super HD resolution and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel is claimed to offer up to 5,200 nits of peak brightness and will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Motorola has also highlighted Pantone Validated and Pantone SkinTone Validated certifications for the display.

The Edge 70 Neo will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The smartphone will also feature AI-powered RAM Boost technology. For thermal management, the handset will feature a 4,466 square mm vapour chamber cooling system to help manage heat during demanding tasks.

For optics, the upcoming smartphone is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 primary rear camera with OIS and Ultra HDR support. Motorola has also highlighted several camera features, including AI-powered image enhancement, Turbo Fusion Night Vision, dynamic noise reduction, pro-level bokeh, HDR, and AI Signature Style.

The company has also teased integration with Google Photos, including its Ask and Edit feature, alongside search, editing, sharing, and Memories functionality. The promotional material also demonstrates features for organising clothing and outfits.

The Edge 70 Neo will pack a 7,000mAh battery. Motorola claims that the battery can deliver up to 53 hours of usage on a single charge. The handset will support 45W TurboPower wired fast charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging.

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