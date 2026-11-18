Siemens has launched its Eigen Engineering Agent in India, bringing a new AI tool designed to handle automation engineering tasks with less manual effort. The company says the system can work within real engineering environments and complete tasks such as PLC coding, HMI visualisation and device configuration. It has already been piloted with more than 16 customers in the country. Siemens says workflows can be completed two to five times faster than manual methods, with improvements of up to 80 per cent in solution quality and 50 per cent in engineering efficiency.

Siemens describes Eigen Engineering Agent as a purpose-built AI product for automation engineering. Unlike general AI tools that mainly provide suggestions, it is designed to carry out engineering work from start to finish.

The agent autonomously performs tasks using multi-step reasoning and self-correction. It works within engineering systems and takes the context and limits of each project into account. This allows it to handle work such as writing programmable logic controller (PLC) code, creating human-machine interface (HMI) visualisations and configuring devices. Siemens says the system is built to follow industrial requirements for accuracy, safety and reliability.

The company believes the tool can give engineers more time to focus on complex system issues and innovation. Its reported performance figures are based on comparisons with manual workflows.

Siemens also shared examples of companies using the agent. Pelican Rotoflex, which makes printing and converting machinery for the flexible packaging industry, is among the 16 customers in India using it. The company has integrated the agent with Siemens' TIA Portal to support code generation, documentation, code interpretation and issue resolution. Siemens says this is helping Pelican Rotoflex reduce repetitive work, customise machines faster and improve engineering productivity.

Another user, Z System Intelligent Controls, has used AI-assisted tools for PLC code understanding, logic generation, validation and automated documentation. Siemens says this approach can reduce repetitive engineering work by more than 50 per cent, improve productivity by 20 to 30 per cent and shorten development and commissioning cycles.

The Eigen Engineering Agent was also among more than 40 industrial AI innovations showcased at the seventh Transform - Siemens India Innovation Day, held under the theme 'AI for the Real World'. The event brought together around 500 industry leaders, customers, technology experts, policymakers and ecosystem partners. Discussions and demonstrations focused on how AI, digital twins, automation, software and electrification can help businesses improve productivity, resilience and energy efficiency.