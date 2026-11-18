Apple has rolled out new privacy controls in macOS 27.3 beta 2 that give users greater say over what apps can access on their Macs. The update revises how permissions for system protection overrides and Accessibility are handled, alongside more specific Full Disk Access options. These changes are intended to make app permissions easier to manage and limit access to sensitive data, particularly as AI agents and other automation tools increasingly interact with files and apps across macOS.

macOS 27.3 Introduces New App Permission Controls

Apple is changing how Mac apps request access to sensitive data and control other applications in macOS 27.3. The existing Device Control and Data Access setting will be split into two categories, namely System & App Protection Override and Accessibility. The former covers apps that need to bypass certain macOS protections or control other software, while Accessibility is meant for apps that help users with assistive technologies.

The new permission system will also give users more information about what an app wants to access before they approve a request. Rather than granting an app access to everything stored on their Mac, users will be able to limit Full Disk Access to specific folders. They can also restrict an app's ability to control other software to selected applications, or set permissions to require approval each time access is requested.

Mac users will also see a new indicator when an app uses System & App Protection Override to control another application. Existing permissions will remain in place after the update, so users will not have to approve access again for apps they have already authorised. Developers of backup and assistive technology apps can apply for special entitlements to retain their functionality when installed on new Macs.

The changes are part of Apple's efforts to limit how much sensitive data apps can access, particularly as AI agents become capable of interacting with files and other applications. The company had previously indicated that it could make it harder for apps to obtain Full Disk Access by preventing them from automatically appearing in the relevant Settings panel after attempting to access restricted files.

The new privacy controls are available in macOS 27.3 beta 2. The Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to announce when the update will be released to all users.