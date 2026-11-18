iQOO 16 was launched in China at the end of September as the Vivo sub-brand's flagship handset. The iQOO 15 successor was later showcased in India at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, where the tech firm confirmed that the smartphone will be launched in India, too. However, the exact launch timeline and other details remain under wraps. In October, a company executive announced that the iQOO 16 will arrive in India with the same flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipset as its Chinese counterpart. Now, a leaked teaser for the iQOO 16's India debut has surfaced online, hinting that the launch could be near.

iQOO 16 India Launch Details (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has shared a teaser of an upcoming iQOO smartphone. The teaser reveals the design of the upcoming handset, which is identical to the iQOO 16, hinting that the phone could be launched in India soon. The purported iQOO 16 teaser also shows the phone with the square-shaped rear camera island, housing a triple camera system. The teaser features the tagline, “Next Monster Loading…”.

Meanwhile, the leaker also writes, “Loading… 54 percent”, signalling that it could be launched in December, as more than half of November has passed. This is in line with a recent report, which suggested that the Vivo sub-brand is planning to launch the iQOO 16 next month. While the company has yet to confirm the launch timeline, the flagship iQOO 16 is confirmed to debut in the country soon.

iQOO India CEO, in early October, announced that the iQOO 16 will be launched in India soon with the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. This is the same SoC as the handset's Chinese counterpart. To recap, the iQOO 16 was launched in China on September 29 at a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In China, the iQOO 16 boasts a 6.85-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) AMOLED display with Samsung M16 luminescent material, while offering up to a 165Hz refresh rate, 508 ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, 5,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, up to 2,800 nits peak brightness in HBM, and an AR anti-reflective film. The smartphone also carries a triple 50-megapixel camera system on the back, with primary, ultrawide, and periscope telephoto sensors. The handset packs an 8,400mAh battery with support for 100W (wired) and 40W (wireless) fast charging.