Grand Theft Auto 6, perhaps the most anticipated game of all time, launches tomorrow, November 19. The game will get a regional release at midnight local time on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in different parts of the world instead of a simultaneous release globally. So, users in regions further east on the time zone will get to play the game early.

Users in New Zealand will get access to Grand Theft Auto 6 first. The rolling midnight release for the title will then proceed to unlock access from region to region, going from East to West.

In India, for instance, GTA 6 will launch at midnight, 12am IST, on November 19. Users in the US, especially on the West Coast, will be among the last to get access to the title.

But there's a legitimate trick that allows users to play the open world crime title hours before its local midnight launch in their respective countries—both on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. It essentially involves setting your location to New Zealand and playing GTA 6 at 12am NZDT, which arrives in less than two hours at the time of writing.

How to Play GTA 6 Early on Xbox Series S/X

This is easier to do on Xbox Series S/X than on PS5. On Xbox Series consoles, head to Settings, then System, and Language & Location. Here, change the location to New Zealand and then restart the console. That's it, you'll be ready to play GTA 6 at midnight New Zealand time.

Ideally, you should have GTA 6 pre-loaded after downloading from your regional Xbox storefront before changing the location of the Xbox console. You can also download from the New Zealand-based store once you've changed the Xbox's location, but you will have to pay the conversion amount in New Zealand dollars.

How to Play GTA 6 Early on PS5

For PS5, the process is not as simple but achieves the same result. To play GTA 6 at New Zealand time, create a completely new PSN account on the PS5, but ensure that it is based in New Zealand while setting it up. This account must be made with a different email than the one used in your main PSN account.

Once the account is ready and active, head to PlayStation Store and purchase GTA 6 from the New Zealand account. You will have to pay in NZ dollars, converted to your local currency. After purchasing, put the game's pre-load file on download.

Then, from the same New Zealand PSN account, head to Settings > Users and Accounts > Other and select 'Console Sharing and Offline Play'. Select Enable, hit OK to confirm. This grants your main PSN account the ability to share games with the new NZ-based account.

Now, simply switch to your main PSN account and you should be able to see Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-loading on your PS5 home screen. Once the 212GB download is complete, you should be able to play it at New Zealand time on your main PSN account, hours before your local release time. Do note, this method only works if you haven't already purchased GTA 6 on your PS5 via your main PSN account.

The location switching method on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X will especially be helpful to eager fans in the US, who will be among the last to get access to GTA 6 when it finally releases on November 19. But, if the process seems like too much of a hassle and you're willing to wait, then the game will unlock at midnight local time in your country. Just make sure you have the pre-load file installed so you can dive right in when the clock strikes 12.