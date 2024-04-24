Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Profluent Announces AI Gene Editor Generator OpenCRISPR to Enable Creating Bespoke Cures for Diseases

Profluent Announces AI Gene Editor Generator OpenCRISPR to Enable Creating Bespoke Cures for Diseases

Profluent has also launched OpenCRISPR-1, a complex of AI-created gene editors as an initial open-source release.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 April 2024 16:55 IST
Profluent Announces AI Gene Editor Generator OpenCRISPR to Enable Creating Bespoke Cures for Diseases

Photo Credit: Profluent

The company has also created an AI-designed base editor that can make precise A->G edits

Highlights
  • Profluent says the generated CRISPR-like proteins do not occur in nature
  • The open-sourced OpenCRISPR-1 has a Type II Cas9 nuclease architecture
  • AI-designed gene editors show comparable or improved activity to SpCas9
Advertisement

Profluent, a California-based artificial intelligence (AI)-first protein design company, announced its AI model that can generate CRISPR-like proteins that do not occur in nature on Tuesday. CRISPR or Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats is a complex containing important proteins that scientists can use for precise gene editing in organisms. The company claims the usage of AI can create a vast number of such proteins that can help in creating bespoke cures for diseases which, at present, remain incurable.

Ali Madani, the founder and CEO of Profluent announced the AI model in a series of posts on X (formerly known as Twitter). The company has also made a blog post detailing the initiative and a pre-print version of its research paper has been published on bioRxiv. Besides announcing the DNA editor-generating AI model, the company also launched OpenCRISPR-1, one of the AI-created gene editors, as an initial open-source release licencing it for both ethical research and commercial uses.

Why OpenCRISPR AI Model matters

While CRISPR is a major focus of scientists, the research is limited due to the protein Cas9, which acts as a gene editor, and its equivalent being only available in nature. As a result, scientists spend a significant amount of time discovering different types of gene editors and their impact. Profluent claims its AI model, which is powered by an in-house large language model (LLM) trained on “massive scale sequence and biological context”, can now generate millions of diverse CRISPR-like proteins that do not occur in nature. In theory, these synthetic gene editors can play a pivotal role in finding cures for diseases previously thought to be incurable.

In its blog post, the company said, “OpenCRISPR-1 gene editor maintains the prototypical architecture of a Type II Cas9 nuclease but is more than 400 mutations away from SpCas9 and nearly 200 mutations away from any other known natural CRISPR-associated protein.”

What is CRISPR

CRISPR, put simply, is a complex or system found in bacteria and some other unicellular organisms. This complex contains the Cas9 (or similar proteins like Cas12 and Cas13) proteins that have a specific ability to make precise cuts in gene strands of DNA to enable editing. It was first discovered in 1987, and ever since scientists have been researching it extensively. The technology has vast applications and has already been used to artificially create crop variants that have a higher yield, are resistant to diseases, and are drought tolerant.

It is also used to change the DNA of mosquitoes so that they cannot spread diseases like malaria. Experiments are being conducted to cure patients suffering from diseases such as sickle-cell anaemia. It is also theorised that the technology can be used to edit the DNA of the embryo to create babies who are naturally resistant to diseases and possess genes that promote higher physical and mental abilities.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AI, Artificial Intelligence, Science
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Jack Dorsey’s Block Platform Creates Chip for Bitcoin Mining, Plans to Create Full BTC Mining System
Tesla Could Start Selling Optimus Robots by the End of Next Year, Elon Musk Says

Related Stories

Profluent Announces AI Gene Editor Generator OpenCRISPR to Enable Creating Bespoke Cures for Diseases
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF by Nothing Could Soon Launch Its First Smartphone in India
  2. Realme Narzo 70 5G Series With MediaTek SoCs Debut in India: See Price
  3. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 With ANC Launched in India: See Price
  4. How Android 15 Could Protect Your Data During a Screen Sharing Session
  5. Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G Price, Renders, Specifications Tipped
  6. Apple's "Let Loose" iPad Launch Event Will Be Held on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Run on Dimensity 8200 SoC
  2. Profluent Announces AI Gene Editor Generator OpenCRISPR to Enable Creating Bespoke Cures for Diseases
  3. Tesla Could Start Selling Optimus Robots by the End of Next Year, Elon Musk Says
  4. Jack Dorsey’s Block Platform Creates Chip for Bitcoin Mining, Plans to Create Full BTC Mining System
  5. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 With Adaptive ANC, Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Debut in India
  6. Android 15 Feature to Prevent Users From Sharing Sensitive Details While Screen Sharing in Development: Report
  7. GTA 5 Scrapped Story Expansion Details Emerge as Actor Says Rockstar 'Shot Some Stuff' for Trevor DLC
  8. Google Gemini AI Assistant Could Get a New Floating Window, Automation Features, More: Report
  9. Apple Vision Pro Production Cut by Apple Ahead of Launch in Other Markets: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Fallout Games Surge as Prime Video TV Series Helps Drive Close to 5 Million Players in a Single Day
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »