Apple Vision Pro production has been slashed by Apple, according to details shared by TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The company's first 'spatial computer' was launched in the US with a $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh) earlier this year and it is likely to arrive in other markets in the coming months. The analyst says that Apple expects to sell fewer units than previously predicted as demand for the company's mixed reality headset has dropped since it was launched.

In his latest Medium post, Kuo states that his latest survey indicates the Cupertino company has cut orders for the Apple Vision Pro from a "market consensus" of 700,000 to 800,000 units. Instead, Apple expects to sell 400,000 to 450,000 units of the mixed reality headset, according to the analyst. The Vision Pro is currently available in the US, and the company is yet to announce plans to introduce it in other markets.

Apple's conservative view of customer demand led it to cut manufacturing of the Apple Vision Pro for 2024, Kuo says, adding that demand in the US fell much lower than the company previously expected. As a result, the company could be more conservative in its prediction of demand in markets outside the US, as per the analyst.

Due to the lower demand, Apple expects to see a decline in Vision Pro shipments year on year (YoY) next year, Kuo says. The analyst also claims that the company is "reviewing and adjusting" its plans for its next mixed reality headset and the purported successor to the first-generation Apple Vision Pro might not be launched in 2025, as previously expected.

It's worth noting that the company is yet to announce plans to launch the Apple Vision Pro in markets outside the US. Apple CEO Tim Cook previously confirmed that the device would be available in China in 2024, but didn't specify a timeline for the debut of the Vision Pro in the country. The device is also expected to arrive in other regions, and more details are expected to be announced in the coming months.

