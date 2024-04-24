Technology News

Apple Vision Pro Production Cut by Apple Ahead of Launch in Other Markets: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple is also reportedly reviewing its plans for a second-generation Vision Pro model, which was previously expected to debut in 2025.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2024 13:45 IST
Apple Vision Pro Production Cut by Apple Ahead of Launch in Other Markets: Ming-Chi Kuo

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro is anticipated to arrive in other markets later this year

Highlights
  • Apple Vision Pro was launched in the US in February
  • Demand for the headset has reportedly fallen in the US
  • Apple is also expected to launch the Vision Pro headset in other regions
Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro production has been slashed by Apple, according to details shared by TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The company's first 'spatial computer' was launched in the US with a $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh) earlier this year and it is likely to arrive in other markets in the coming months. The analyst says that Apple expects to sell fewer units than previously predicted as demand for the company's mixed reality headset has dropped since it was launched.

In his latest Medium post, Kuo states that his latest survey indicates the Cupertino company has cut orders for the Apple Vision Pro from a "market consensus" of 700,000 to 800,000 units. Instead, Apple expects to sell 400,000 to 450,000 units of the mixed reality headset, according to the analyst. The Vision Pro is currently available in the US, and the company is yet to announce plans to introduce it in other markets.

Apple's conservative view of customer demand led it to cut manufacturing of the Apple Vision Pro for 2024, Kuo says, adding that demand in the US fell much lower than the company previously expected. As a result, the company could be more conservative in its prediction of demand in markets outside the US, as per the analyst.

Due to the lower demand, Apple expects to see a decline in Vision Pro shipments year on year (YoY) next year, Kuo says. The analyst also claims that the company is "reviewing and adjusting" its plans for its next mixed reality headset and the purported successor to the first-generation Apple Vision Pro might not be launched in 2025, as previously expected.

It's worth noting that the company is yet to announce plans to launch the Apple Vision Pro in markets outside the US. Apple CEO Tim Cook previously confirmed that the device would be available in China in 2024, but didn't specify a timeline for the debut of the Vision Pro in the country. The device is also expected to arrive in other regions, and more details are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro, Vision Pro shipments, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple "Let Loose" Launch Event Set for May 7; 2024 iPad Air, iPad Pro, New Apple Pencil Expected
Nothing Phone Surfaces on BIS Website, Could Debut as First CMF by Nothing-Branded Smartphone

Related Stories

Apple Vision Pro Production Cut by Apple Ahead of Launch in Other Markets: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF by Nothing Could Soon Launch Its First Smartphone in India
  2. Realme Narzo 70 5G Series With MediaTek SoCs Debut in India: See Price
  3. Apple's "Let Loose" iPad Launch Event Will Be Held on This Date
  4. Nokia 225 4G 2024 Renders, Specifications Surface Online: See Design
  5. Apple Reportedly Slashes Apple Vision Pro Production Due to This Reason
  6. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Can Now Tell You What You're Looking At
#Latest Stories
  1. GTA 5 Scrapped Story Expansion Details Emerge as Actor Says Rockstar 'Shot Some Stuff' for Trevor DLC
  2. Google Gemini AI Assistant Could Get a New Floating Window, Automation Features, More: Report
  3. Apple Vision Pro Production Cut by Apple Ahead of Launch in Other Markets: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Fallout Games Surge as Prime Video TV Series Helps Drive Close to 5 Million Players in a Single Day
  5. Realme Narzo 70 5G, Narzo 70x 5G With MediaTek SoCs, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Features
  6. Crypto Price today: Bitcoin, Ether See Upward Momentum, Solana and Dogecoin Retain Gains
  7. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Gets Upgraded With Meta AI and Multimodal Capabilities
  8. Nothing Phone Surfaces on BIS Website, Could Debut as First CMF by Nothing-Branded Smartphone
  9. Apple "Let Loose" Launch Event Set for May 7; 2024 iPad Air, iPad Pro, New Apple Pencil Expected
  10. Microsoft Phi-3 Launched as Company's Smallest Open-Source AI Model to Date
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »