Reddit Acquires Generative AI Startup Memorable AI

Memorable AI has built technology to help advertisers find the most effective text, images and videos to use in their sponsored messages.

By Aisha Counts, Bloomberg | Updated: 1 August 2024 18:15 IST
Reddit Acquires Generative AI Startup Memorable AI

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

In May, Reddit announced a pact with OpenAI that would bring its content to ChatGPT

Highlights
  • New York-based Memorable AI was founded in 2021
  • Reddit hopes the acquisition will improve the quality of its ads
  • Reddit has been investing heavily in AI tools
Reddit is acquiring Memorable AI, a startup that uses generative artificial intelligence to help marketers create better ads, in its first acquisition since going public in March.

Memorable AI has built technology to help advertisers find the most effective text, images and videos to use in their sponsored messages, and Reddit hopes the acquisition will improve the quality of ads on its service.

“This acquisition allows Reddit to accelerate our work in optimizing, generating, and selecting ad creative to deliver even better results for advertisers,” Reddit Chief Operating Officer Jen Wong said in a statement.

New York-based Memorable AI was founded in 2021, and uses AI to help marketers predict how often an ad will lead to a direct action, such as downloading an app or visiting a website. The Memorable AI employees will join Reddit's advertising team. Reddit did not disclose financial terms of the deal.

Reddit has been investing heavily in both its advertising business and artificial intelligence tools. The company first launched ads nearly two decades ago, shortly after Reddit was founded, but didn't begin heavily investing in advertising technology until 2018. Since then the company has added a variety of new advertising features, including shopping and video ads.

The social media site makes about 98 percent of its revenue from advertising, and last year reported $804 million in sales. Ads on Reddit appear in several places, including the main home feed, inside of discussion forums called subreddits and below user posts.

Reddit has also been striking deals with artificial intelligence companies. It signed data licensing deals worth $203 million with companies including OpenAI and Alphabet' Google, to help train their AI models. In May, Reddit announced a pact with OpenAI that would bring its content to ChatGPT, while also helping the social media company add new AI features to its forums.

Reddit had previously acquired AI companies Spell, MeaningCloud and Spiketrap, startups that helped the social media site improve its content recommendations and place ads.

© 2024 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

