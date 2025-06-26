Technology News
Nothing Phone 3 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

Nothing Phone 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 June 2025 09:47 IST
Nothing Phone 3 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

Nothing Phone 3 will get rid of the Glyph Interfaced found on the Phone 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Geekbench listing reveals up to 16GB of RAM on the Nothing Phone 3
  • The phone is said to have 2,067 and 6,577 single and multi-core scores
  • It is teased to cost GBP 800 (roughly Rs. 90,000) at launch
Nothing Phone 3 is scheduled to be unveiled next week alongside the Headphone 1. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the handset has surfaced on a benchmarking site which suggests several of its specifications. It is listed with an octa-core processor, which is already confirmed to be the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. The phone is listed with 16GB of RAM as well. The upcoming Nothing Phone 3 is expected to ship with Android 15.

Nothing Phone 3 Geekbench Listing

A Nothing phone with the model number "Nothing A024" has been listed on Geekbench (first spotted by GSMArena). It shows up with an octa-core chipset featuring Armv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 2.02GHz. The SoC comprises one core clocked at 3.21GHz, three cores at 3.01GHz, two cores operating at 2.80GHz, and two other cores capped at 2.02GHz.nothing phone 3 geekbench Nothing Phone 3

This corroborates that the upcoming handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, which the company had already announced. Further, the Nothing A024 model number is already confirmed to be designated to the Nothing Phone 3.

The octa-core SoC may be paired with approximately 14.91GB of RAM, which could be rounded off to 16GB. This suggests that Nothing may offer its upcoming flagship smartphone with up to 16GB of RAM, a first for the company. The phone is listed as running Android 15 and has a motherboard with “sun” as the identifier.

Benchmark scores for the Nothing Phone 3 also give us an idea of what to expect from the handset in terms of the performance upon its launch. In the Geekbench 6.4.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered single and multi-core scores of 2,067 and 6,577 points, respectively.

The Nothing Phone 3 will be launched in India on July 1 and will be manufactured locally. CEO Carl Pei previously revealed that the upcoming handset, being the company's flagship offering, will cost around GBP 800 (roughly Rs. 90,000).

Thus, it may cost double of what the current flagship, the Nothing Phone 2, which was priced at Rs. 44,999 at launch for the base 8GB + 128GB model.

WhatsApp Introduces Meta AI-Powered Message Summaries to Catch Up on Unread Messages

