July is shaping up to be an exciting month for phone enthusiasts in India. Several flagship-grade and mid-tier handsets are expected to make their debut this month. The Nothing Phone 3 is the first premium smartphone that will be launched. Meanwhile, Samsung's flagship foldables smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 — will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. OnePlus too is expected to announce the OnePlus Nord 5 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5 in July, whereas we also have confirmation of Vivo launching a couple of new handsets.

So, if you're considering a new smartphone purchase, then it might be prudent to wait just a little longer. Here's our list of the upcoming smartphones in July 2025 to present you with a clearer picture of what's to come and help you make an informed buying decision.

Nothing Phone 3

When: July 1

The first on our list is the Nothing Phone 3, which is claimed to be the "first true flagship smartphone” from the UK-based OEM. The Phone 3 is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, offering 36 percent improvement in CPU performance compared to its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2. The company promises five years of Android OS updates and seven years of security patches.

For optics, the handset may have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It is expected to pack a 5,150mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Display: 6.7-inch, LTPO OLED

Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM and Storage: To be announced (TBA)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 50-megapixel (telephoto)

Front Cameras: 50-megapixel

Battery: 5,150mAh, 100W

Operating System: Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.5

OnePlus Nord 5

When: July 8

OnePlus Nord 5 series will soon go official in India comprising two models. The first one is the OnePlus Nord 5, which is reported to debut with a 6.83-inch full-HD+ (1,272x2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is confirmed to get a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC under the hood, complemented by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. OnePlus says it will support up to 144fps gaming, courtesy of the 7,300sq mm vapour chamber.

The company has also announced that its upcoming handset will sport a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony LYT-700 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 116-degree field-of-view (FoV). It will also have a 50-megapixel front-facing camera with a Samsung JN5 sensor. Both front and rear cameras will support video recording in up to 4K resolution.

It is expected to pack a 5,200mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

Display: 6.83-inch, full HD+ AMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB (RAM), Up to 512GB (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide)

Front Cameras: 50-megapixel

Battery: 5,200mAh, 80W

Operating System: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15

OnePlus Nord CE 5

When: July 8

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 is another handset in the Nord 5 series. It is expected to sport a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. A MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset could power the handset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, it is expected to get the same rear cameras as the OnePlus Nord 5. Meanwhile, the handset may have a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The OnePlus Nord CE 5 could also pack the same battery and charging speed as its elder sibling.

Display: 6.77-inch, full HD+ AMOLED

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350

RAM and Storage: 8GB (RAM), Up to 256GB (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide)

Front Cameras: 16-megapixel

Battery: 5,200mAh, 80W

Operating System: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

When: July 9

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is part of the next-generation of foldables from the South Korean tech conglomerate. It could be equipped with an 8-inch inner screen and a 6.5-inch cover display. At 4.5mm when unfolded, it is expected to be nearly 1.1mm thinner than its predecessor.

As per the reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may be powered by the custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. Samsung could offer the foldable handset with 12GB of RAM and in three storage configurations — 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. For optics, it is reported to have a 200-megapixel main camera headlining a triple camera unit.

Leaks also suggest that the phone will debut with the same 4,400mAh battery as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, with charging speed capped at 25W.

Display: 8-inch (main), 6.5-inch (cover)

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

RAM and Storage: 12GB (RAM), Up to 1TB (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 200-megapixel (main)

Front Cameras: TBA

Battery: 4,400mAh, 25W

Operating System: Android 16-based One UI 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

When: July 9

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be joined by the Galaxy Z Flip 7. It is expected to sport a 6.8-inch main screen and 4-inch cover screen. The handset will likely adopt a dual-chip strategy, powered by an Exynos 2500 or a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, depending on the market it'll be sold in. It may be complemented by 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, Samsung could equip the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. The foldable handset may house a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired charging speed.

Display: 6.8-inch (main), 4-inch (cover)

Processor: Exynos 2500/ Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

RAM and Storage: 12GB (RAM), Up to 512GB (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 12-megapixel (ultra-wide)

Front Cameras: TBA

Battery: 4,300mAh, 25W

Operating System: Android 16-based One UI 8

Vivo X200 FE

When: Mid-July

The Vivo X200 FE recently made its debut in Taiwan and could soon mark its entry in the Indian market too. The global variant features a 6.31-inch 1.5K (1,216×2,640 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the handset has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Zeiss IMX921 main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The Vivo X200 FE is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

Display: 6.31-inch, 1.5K AMOLED

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

RAM and Storage: 12GB LPDDR5X (RAM), Up to 512GB UFS 3.1 (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 50-megapixel (telephoto)

Front Cameras: 50-megapixel

Battery: 6,500mAh, 90W

Operating System: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15

Vivo X Fold 5

When: Mid-July

Vivo is also expected to launch the X Fold 5 as the successor to X Fold 3. The foldable handset may feature an 8.03-inch 8T LTPO inner display and a 6.53-inch cover screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is rumoured to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Vivo could equip the X Fold 5 with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with a Sony IMX882 sensor. The Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.