Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G, Reno 14 5G India Launch Date Revealed; Specifications Teased

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 June 2025 14:25 IST
Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G, Reno 14 5G India Launch Date Revealed; Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 14 5G series will feature several AI-powered editing tools

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G will go on sale via Amazon and Flipkart in India
  • Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G confirmed to feature a 6,200mAh battery
  • Both phones will feature 50-megapixel front camera
Oppo has announced the launch date of the Reno 14 series in India. The lineup, which was unveiled in China in May, will be available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart in the country. The Indian variant of the Reno 14 Pro 5G is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip. The lineup will ship with 50-megapixel main rear cameras and several AI-powered editing tools. The Pro variant is confirmed to pack a 6,200mAh battery.

Through a press invite on Thursday, Oppo confirmed that the Oppo Reno 14 5G series will be launched in India on July 3. The launch will take place virtually and will be livestreamed through Oppo's social media accounts at 12:00pm IST. 

The tech brand is teasing the arrival of new Reno 14 5G phones through X posts and a microsite on its Website. Additionally, Amazon and Flipkart have created dedicated webpages on their websites to tease the lineup.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Specifications 

Like its Chinese counterpart, the Indian variant of Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G is confirmed to feature a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel OV50E 1.55-inch sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel OV50D sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. It will house a 6,200mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

The vanilla Oppo Reno 14 is rumoured to feature a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with a 1.95-inch pixel size and OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. Both phones will feature a 50-megapixel JN5 front camera with autofocus. They are teased to offer multiple AI-based features, including AI Voice Enhancer, AI Editor 2.0, AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, AI Style Transfer, and AI Livephoto 2.0, among others.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Price in India (Expected)

The price of the Oppo Reno 14 5G series is expected to align with the China pricing of the phones. The Oppo Reno 14 5G was launched in China in May with astarting price of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,200) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the Reno 14 Pro 5G was priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Besides India, Oppo is preparing to release the Reno 14 series in other global markets. They are scheduled to launch in Malaysia at 6pm (3:30pm IST) on July 1.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
