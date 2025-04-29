Technology News
English Edition
  Reddit Expands AI Powered Translation Feature for Posts and Comments in Hindi

Reddit Expands AI-Powered Translation Feature for Posts and Comments in Hindi

Reddit users can now set their language to Hindi and the platform will automatically translate posts and comments.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 April 2025 19:34 IST
Reddit Expands AI-Powered Translation Feature for Posts and Comments in Hindi

Photo Credit: Reddit

Reddit will also change comments made in users’ preferred languages to the community’s language

Highlights
  • The AI/ML feature was first released in September 2024
  • Reddit also adds a banner to indicate translated posts
  • Reddit said support for Bengali will be added soon
Reddit, is expanding its automatic translation feature on Monday. The discussion forum-style social media platform introduced a machine learning (ML) feature in September 2024 that automatically translates posts and comments on the platform to users' preferred language. At the time, the feature was rolled out in 35 countries across multiple languages. Reddit is now expanding the feature with support for posts and comments in Hindi. The artificial intelligence (AI) feature will soon be available in Bengali.

Reddit to Support AI-Translations in Bengali in the Future

The platform updated its blog post where the ML-powered localisation and translation feature was first announced, stating that it has added support for Hindi. Reddit called Hindi “one of India's most spoken languages.” It also confirmed that support for Bengali will follow soon.

Reddit users in over 35 countries can now read posts and comments in their preferred language by tapping the translate icon in the overflow menu in the top right corner of the mobile apps, mobile app, or the website. The option automatically translates a user's entire Reddit feed into the set language.

In addition to reading posts and comments in their preferred language, users can also make new posts and write comments in their local language. When the ML feature is activated, these posts and comments are automatically translated in the Subreddit's (or community's) native language. A banner is also added to let other users know that the post was translated using the tool.

Additionally, the company said it is also updating its search engine so that users can find relevant content even when searches are performed using the user's preferred language. However, the company's Answers chatbot only supports English currently.

Last week, Reddit rolled out its AI chatbot in India. Still in beta, the feature can answer queries, synthesise, and summarise existing posts and comments across all communities on Reddit. The chatbot's knowledge base only includes the discussions on the platform, and users can make natural language queries to find information, opinions, and recommendations.

Comments

Further reading: Reddit, AI, Artificial Intelligence, ML, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
OPPO K13 Overview: Meet the Undisputed OP Smartphone with Lag Killer Performance at Just Rs. 17,999

Comment
