Tecno Pova 7 5G Series India Launch Set for July 4; Rear Design Teased

The Tecno Pova 7 5G series will feature Ella, Tecno's in-house voice assistant, which supports multiple local languages.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 June 2025 13:02 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno's Pova 7 5G series is likely to include four models

Tecno Pova 7 5G series will launch in India next week, the company confirmed on Thursday. Tecno has also posted new teasers on its social media handle, providing details about the phone's design. ​The new lineup is confirmed to come with a triangular-shaped rear camera module. It will include Tecno's in-house AI assistant, Ella. The Tecno Pova 7 5G series is expected to include at least four models. 

Tecno Pova 7 5G Series India Launch Date Confirmed

The Tecno Pova 7 5G series will be unveiled in India on July 4. It is confirmed to be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. The online marketplace has created a dedicated landing page on its website teasing the arrival of new Pova series smartphones. The listing shows a triangular camera island with an LED strip, housing two sensors alongside an LED flash. 

The upcoming Tecno Pova 7 5G series is teased to feature a dynamic new Delta light interface. This is a visual element inspired by the delta symbol (Δ). The brand states that the new interface is designed to respond to actions like music playback, volume control, and notifications. The lineup is said to offer enhanced connectivity, even in low-network areas, with its Intelligent Signal Hub System. 

The Tecno Pova 7 5G series offers MemFusion (Tecno's name for Memory Fusion Technology) that allows users to virtually expand onboard RAM using additional unused storage. The lineup will have Ella, Tecno's in-house voice assistant that supports multiple local languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Tamil, among others.

While the Transsion Holdings subsidiary has only mentioned the Tecno Pova 7 5G series, we can expect it to include at least four models — Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G, Pova 7 Ultra 5G, and Pova 7 Neo. They are likely to offer upgrades over last year's Tecno Pova 6 series.

The Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G was launched in select global markets earlier this week, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset and an AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a 6,000mAh battery with 70W wired and 30W wireless charging support.

