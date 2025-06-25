Vivo X Fold 5 was launched in China on Wednesday. The book-style foldable smartphone sports a 6.83-inch cover display and an 8.03-inch inner flexible panel. Both displays use 8T LTPO panels with 4,500 nits local peak brightness. The handset is said to be lighter and slimmer than the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. The latest Vivo foldable features a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera unit and two 20-megapixel selfie cameras. The Vivo X Fold 5 is claimed to meet IPX8+IPX9+IPX9+ and IP5X ratings for water and dust resistance.

Vivo X Fold 5 Price, Availability

The Vivo X Fold 5 is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 83,800) for the 12GB + 256GB option and CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 96,000) for the 12GB + 512GB variant. Meanwhile, the higher-end 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are marked at CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 1,02,000) and CNY 9,499 (roughly Rs. 1,14,000), respectively. The phone is offered in Baibai (green), Quingsong (white) and Titanium (black) colour options. It will be available in the country via the official e-store and select e-commerce websites starting July 2.

Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications, Features

The Vivo X Fold 5 sports an 8.03-inch 8T LTPO main flexible inner display and a 6.83-inch 8T LTPO outer screen. The panels support a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,500 nits local peak brightness, high-frequency PWM dimming rate, TÜV Rheinland global eye protection 3.0 and Zeiss Master colour certifications. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which also powered the preceding Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. It offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.1 onboard storage. The foldable ships with Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

For optics, the Vivo X Fold 5 houses a triple rear camera unit with Zeiss T lens coating. The setup is headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom support. The system supports telephoto macro features as well. Both the inner and outer screens include 20-megapixel front-facing cameras for selfies and video calls.

Vivo confirms that the X Fold is compatible with Apple's ecosystem, including iPhone, AirPods, MacBook, Apple Watch, and iCloud. Users can connect the foldable smartphone to these devices and services to access their data seamlessly.

The Vivo X Fold 5 houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 40W wireless charging. For durability, the handset is said to meet an IP5X rating for dust resistance and IPX8+IPX9+IPX9+ ratings for water resistance. The handset is claimed to be functional even at minus 20 degrees Celsius. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The foldable weighs 217g and measures about 9.2mm in thickness when folded and 4.3mm when unfolded.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.